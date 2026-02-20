UST Named Partner of the Year for the Americas in TestMu AI's 2025 Partner Awards

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, today announced it has been named the 2025 TestMu AI Partner of the Year - Americas. The organization was honored for its excellence in driving innovation and implementing high-impact quality engineering solutions.

"Receiving the Partner of the Year, Americas designation from TestMu AI is a testament to our team's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven testing," said Mobin Thomas, Global Head of Quality Engineering, UST. "Together, we are empowering our customers to navigate the complexities of modern software delivery with unprecedented speed and precision."

UST provides advanced technology solutions to leading firms worldwide, using AI-powered digital tools and engineering expertise to offer bespoke solutions that prioritize clients. UST's robust innovation ecosystem supports clients from design to operations, helping them tackle complex challenges with tailored digital products and services. By leveraging deep domain knowledge and innovative approaches, UST drives measurable value for organizations, their customers, and communities around the globe. By integrating TestMu AI's full-stack agentic platform into its core offerings, UST has significantly reduced time-to-market for global enterprises, ensuring the reliability required for the next generation of AI-native applications.

The consistent collaboration between UST and TestMu AI has led to groundbreaking advancements in autonomous testing, fostering mutual growth and exceptional customer satisfaction. Mobin Thomas was presented with the Excellence in Quality Engineering Award in recognition of UST's work strengthening enterprise quality transformation across the Americas through integrated engineering, consulting excellence, and consistent joint execution.

Sudhir Joshi, VP - Channels and Alliances, TestMu AI, said, "We are delighted to recognize UST as a 2025 Partner of the Year, Americas winner. Partners are the backbone of our mission to make quality engineering effortlessly powerful. This award celebrates more than just a collaboration; it recognizes the groundbreaking impact we've achieved together in reshaping quality engineering in the AI era."

For more details, visit: https://www.testmuai.com/partners/partner-awards-2025 .

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com .

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments. Visit: https://www.testmuai.com

