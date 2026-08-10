Values-Based Leadership Takes Centre Stage at Viraj Profiles with Inspiring Address by BK Shivani Behn

News provided by

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

10 Aug, 2026, 14:17 IST

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. recently hosted a leadership session by the renowned spiritual mentor BK Shivani Behn on the theme 'Values-Based Leadership for a Sustainable Future', bringing together employees, senior leadership and members of the Viraj Profiles family for an evening dedicated to purpose, integrity and responsible leadership. 

Continue Reading
BK Shivani Behn
BK Shivani Behn

Held at Viraj International School, Boisar, the session encouraged the participants to understand the role of values in shaping not only successful organisations, but also resilient individuals and sustainable communities. Through practical insights and thought-provoking perspectives that were related to people's everyday routines, BK Shivani Behn emphasised that leadership extends beyond professional responsibilities and begins with the choices, attitudes and values that individuals practise every day. The session by the esteemed speaker gave the audience mindful guidance in a very simplistic manner which could help a person evolve from thinking like an individual to understanding like a leader for the team as well as the organisation.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees across the organisation, with interactive discussions highlighting the growing importance of emotional resilience, ethical decision-making and conscious leadership in today's evolving business environment. 

As a mark of appreciation, the chairman, Mr. Neeraj Raja Kochhar presented a commemorative memento to BK Shivani Behn in recognition of her inspiring address and valuable contribution to the event. 

As industries continue to evolve, Viraj Profiles remains committed to creating opportunities that encourage meaningful dialogue, inspire continuous learning and reinforce the values that contribute to sustainable business and societal progress. 

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Established as a forerunner in stainless steel product manufacturing, Viraj Profiles has earned a distinguished reputation for producing stainless steel products of the highest quality for industries across the globe.

Also from this source

Viraj Profiles' Decarbonisation Journey: Building a Circular, Responsible and Future-Ready Stainless-Steel Enterprise

Viraj Profiles' Decarbonisation Journey: Building a Circular, Responsible and Future-Ready Stainless-Steel Enterprise

As the global manufacturing industry confronts the realities of climate change, decarbonisation is no longer merely an environmental aspiration; it...
Viraj Profiles Brings CSR Efforts under 'Indradhanu'; Begins with Medical Camp near Boisar

Viraj Profiles Brings CSR Efforts under 'Indradhanu'; Begins with Medical Camp near Boisar

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has recently introduced Viraj Indradhanu, a structured CSR platform that brings together its long-standing community...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics