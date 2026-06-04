Viraj Profiles' Decarbonisation Journey: Building a Circular, Responsible and Future-Ready Stainless-Steel Enterprise

MUMBAI, India, Jun. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global manufacturing industry confronts the realities of climate change, decarbonisation is no longer merely an environmental aspiration; it has become a strategic, commercial, and moral imperative. Across the steel industry, which contributes nearly 7–9% of global carbon emissions, the pressure to transition towards low-carbon manufacturing has intensified due to evolving regulations, investor expectations, customer preferences and carbon-linked trade mechanisms such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

At Viraj Profiles, sustainability is not viewed as a separate initiative. It is increasingly embedded into the way they melt, manufacture, consume energy, optimize resources, and design the future of their operations.

Their decarbonisation story is rooted in a simple but powerful philosophy:

The cleanest metal is the one that is recycled, remelted responsibly and produced with maximum efficiency and minimum waste.

Stainless Steel: The Permanent Material of the Circular Economy

Unlike many materials that degrade after repeated use, stainless steel is infinitely recyclable without loss of properties. This makes stainless steel one of the world's most sustainable engineering materials and a natural fit for the circular economy.

Viraj's manufacturing model is fundamentally aligned with this philosophy. Approximately 95% of their metallic input is derived from recycled stainless-steel scrap. This significantly reduces dependence on virgin raw materials and substantially lowers embedded carbon emissions compared to conventional blast furnace-based steelmaking routes.

Every ton of recycled stainless steel used in production reduces:

Mining intensity

Land degradation

Energy consumption

Dependence on coking coal

Overall greenhouse gas emissions

Viraj's Induction furnace based melting route is based on scrap recycling and is increasingly being recognized as one of the most practical pathways toward green steel production.

At Viraj, this circular approach is the foundation of their business model.

Alignment with India's National Steel Vision

India's National Steel Policy 2017 envisioned a globally competitive steel sector driven by technological modernization, resource efficiency, sustainability and enhanced domestic value addition. The policy specifically emphasized:

Energy efficiency

Scrap utilization

Reduction in emissions intensity

Modernization of steel manufacturing

Development of value-added steel products

Global competitiveness of Indian steel companies

Viraj's stainless-steel ecosystem aligns strongly with these national objectives.

As India now moves toward the next phase of steel sector transformation, including discussions around Green Steel Taxonomy, carbon trading frameworks and the proposed new National Steel Policy; the importance of low-carbon manufacturing routes is becoming even more pronounced.

The Ministry of Steel has already introduced a framework defining 'green steel' based on carbon intensity thresholds. Simultaneously, India is preparing itself for a future where carbon efficiency will influence:

Export competitiveness

Access to premium markets

Customer approvals

Public procurement policies

Investor confidence

Viraj recognizes that sustainability is no longer limited to ESG issues; it is now an integral part of business continuity and competitiveness conversation.

Preparing for the CBAM Era

The European Union's CBAM mechanism has fundamentally altered the global conversation around industrial emissions. Carbon intensity is gradually becoming a tradable and measurable commercial parameter.

For exporters serving advanced economies, decarbonisation is transitioning from a reputational advantage to a market access requirement. Studies indicate that Indian steel exporters could face substantial cost implications under CBAM if emissions intensity remains high.

Viraj's stainless steel production route offers certain inherent advantages in this evolving landscape:

High recycled content

Lower dependence on coking coal

Significant use of scrap-based melting

Increasing renewable energy integration

Continuous focus on energy efficiency improvements

While the global decarbonisation journey is still evolving, Viraj believes early adaptation and continuous improvement will be critical differentiators in the years ahead.

Renewable Energy: Transitioning Toward Cleaner Power

Energy transition forms a central pillar of Viraj's decarbonisation strategy.

The company has already installed approximately 130 MW DC of solar power capacity which is 40% and is actively expanding its renewable energy portfolio through additional solar and wind power projects. With planned additions of nearly 30 MW solar and 50 MW wind capacity after this renewable energy contribution is expected to rise significantly up to 70% in the coming years.

This transition is important because electricity constitutes a major component of emissions in scrap-based melting operations. By progressively replacing conventional grid electricity with renewable power, Viraj aims to further reduce the carbon footprint of its manufacturing operations.

The renewable energy transition also supports:

Long-term energy security

Reduction in fossil fuel dependency

Stable energy costs

Lower Scope 2 emissions

Alignment with emerging global customer expectations

Globally, renewable power procurement is increasingly becoming one of the most important levers for steel sector decarbonisation.

Energy Efficiency: Every Unit Saved is Carbon Avoided

Decarbonisation is not achieved only through large investments. Often, the biggest impact comes from disciplined operational improvements across thousands of smaller activities.

At Viraj, continuous efforts are underway to improve energy productivity through:

Detailed energy audits

Process optimization

Furnace efficiency improvements

Waste heat utilization initiatives

Reduction in idle running losses

Equipment modernization

Improved process synchronization

Better thermal management

Digitization and monitoring systems

The company increasingly recognizes that energy efficiency and operational discipline are deeply interconnected.

Higher productivity, stable operations and reduced process variability not only improve quality and throughput — they also lower energy consumption per ton of finished product.

This creates a virtuous cycle where:

Better systems improve productivity

Better productivity improves energy intensity

Lower energy intensity reduces emissions

Reduced emissions strengthen competitiveness

Productivity as a Sustainability Lever

In industrial manufacturing, sustainability is not merely about installing renewable energy or purchasing carbon credits.

True sustainability is achieved when an organization produces more output with lower resource intensity.

Viraj's focus on productivity improvement is therefore also a sustainability initiative.

Efforts across operations increasingly focus on:

Yield improvement

Reduction in rejections and rework

Process consistency

Improved equipment uptime

Better production planning

Reduction in material movement losses

Scientific process controls

Lower specific energy consumption

Enhanced recovery and recycling practices

Every avoided rejection saves:

Melting energy

Rolling energy

Finishing energy

Manpower

Consumables

Logistics-related emissions

In this sense, operational excellence itself becomes a decarbonisation strategy.

Beyond Compliance: Building a Responsible Manufacturing Culture

The steel industry's future will not be determined solely by production capacity. It will increasingly be determined by:

Carbon intensity

Traceability

Process discipline

Resource efficiency

Sustainability transparency

Responsible sourcing

Long-term environmental stewardship

Viraj understands that the transition toward low-carbon manufacturing is not a one-time project but a long-term organizational transformation.

This journey requires:

Technological adaptation

Cultural evolution

Data-driven decision making

Investment in cleaner infrastructure

Employee awareness

Supplier engagement

Customer collaboration

The transition also demands patience and consistency.

The Road Ahead

India is poised to become one of the world's largest steel producers while simultaneously pursuing ambitious climate commitments. This dual challenge presents a historic opportunity for Indian steelmakers to lead the next generation of sustainable industrial growth.

Viraj believes that the future belongs to manufacturers who can combine:

Scale with sustainability

Productivity with responsibility

Growth with environmental consciousness

Global competitiveness with circular manufacturing principles

Their decarbonisation journey is still evolving. There remains significant work ahead in areas such as:

Further renewable energy integration

Carbon measurement and reporting

Advanced process optimization

Green logistics

Resource recovery

Sustainable product development

However, the direction is clear.

As they celebrate World Environment Day, Viraj reaffirms its commitment toward building a cleaner, efficient, and circular stainless-steel ecosystem, one that contributes not only to industrial growth, but also to a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Because sustainability is not merely about reducing emissions, it is about responsibly shaping the future of manufacturing itself.

About Viraj Profiles

Viraj Profiles is a leading stainless steel manufacturer, known for its diversified product portfolio and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a global footprint in over 90 countries, across 6 continents, the company is a hallmark of quality, innovation, and sustainability in the stainless steel industry. Committed to excellence, Viraj Profiles continues to invest in its workforce and operations to drive long-term value creation.

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