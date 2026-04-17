Valvoline™ Global Celebrates and Protects Every Fan's Road to the Game in New FIFA World Cup 2026™ Campaign

The Original Engine Oil brand powers the fans driven to be part of the world's biggest stage – and the mechanics who make every mile possible.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations, The Original Engine Oil[i] and worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, announced today the debut of its global FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign.

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Designed to spotlight the devotion of fans, Valvoline Global is celebrating the drive of those who travel thousands of miles to witness history, and the mechanics that trust the Original Engine Oil to help every fan get there. The campaign aims to capture not only the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, but the expertise and innovation supporting every mile of a fan's journey.

Anchoring the campaign is the brand's first-ever FIFA World Cup™ ad spot titled, The Original Engine Oil. For the Driven. As a tribute to the human spirit and the emotional connection of the road that every fan takes, the spot highlights Valvoline's 160-year journey alongside the history of the FIFA World Cup™ and the roads traveled by fans worldwide. Whether fans are embarking on a high-mileage road trip to a new city or a short drive to join friends to watch the match together, Valvoline is there to support every mile, every engine and every dream.

"Being The Original Engine Oil means we have always been a part of the fan's journey. The FIFA World Cup™ is the perfect platform to celebrate this as fans all over the world travel in cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles to watch their country play," said Michael Kirtman, Chief Brand Officer, Valvoline Global. "This ad campaign celebrates the fans who go the distance for the game, and the skilled hands that trust Valvoline to keep every fan moving. We're proud that our products and campaign can champion the people who make the journey, as well as those who help make it possible."

Produced in Chile by global creative agency, We Are Laugh, The Original Engine Oil. For the Driven ad campaign will kick off with a localized rollout in India beginning today. The ad campaign expands globally in May with visibility in the U.S., China, India, Australia, Canada, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia. The global roll-out of the ad spots captures the moments, preparation, emotion, and the unseen force that keep fans moving, mile after mile, all the way to the FIFA World Cup™.

Airing through July, this comprehensive brand initiative will leverage broadcast television, digital out-of-home, radio, social platforms and experiences to drive global engagement.

As the road to the final match unfolds, so does Valvoline's commitment to the fan's journey and the game with new opportunities to celebrate. To learn more about the global ad campaign, visit www.valvolineglobal.com/worldcup/.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline™ Global, being America's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

Learn more by following us on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Valvoline™ is a registered Trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks referred to in this article are the property of their respective holders.

The FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ is a trademark owned by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association used under license.

*Terms and conditions apply.

[i] All references to "The Original Engine Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's First Motor Oil Brand

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