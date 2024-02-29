Vantage Markets Clinches Coveted Global "Best CFD Broker" Award for 2024

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is honoured to receive the prestigious "Best CFD Broker, Global" award at the Global Brand Awards 2024. This accolade is an affirmation of Vantage's efforts and commitment to excellence and innovation in the Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading industry.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication known for its news articles and opinion pieces on well-known brands around the globe. Headquartered in the UK, it hosts a series of awards recognising outstanding companies in various industries.

The Global Brand Awards 2024 , now in its 12th year, aims to celebrate excellence across industries like forex and fintech. Vantage was previously awarded "Best Affiliate Program – Global" and "Best Forex Affiliate Program – Global" in 2023, recognising the strides the company has made growing its partnership program.

Marc Despallières, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, Vantage, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to GBM for their continued recognition. "This award is not just a testament to our company's dedication. It celebrates the tireless efforts of our incredible team, and I want to extend my deepest appreciation to our Vantage team for their hard work, passion, and dedication. Without them, this achievement would not have been possible."

Vantage remains at the forefront of innovation, recently launching several initiatives to enhance clients' trading experience. They include a website revamp to provide users with a more intuitive and streamlined interface, and the launch of its brand video "Reborn a Trader" to address the biggest challenges facing CFD traders today.

As global financial markets evolve, Despallieres says Vantage remains committed to staying ahead of industry trends and meeting their clients' evolving needs. "Our sincerest gratitude goes to our valued clients. Your trust and support has been the cornerstone of our success, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to serve you," he says.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

