VCTI Boosts Broadband IQ™ With New Market Analytics

Platform now provides unique insights into market dynamics and competitive strategies

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, a technology and analytics company transforming data into broadband opportunity, today announced powerful new enhancements to its Broadband IQ™ platform. The new, data-driven features give broadband providers unprecedented visibility into the potential ROI from new growth opportunities.

With actionable data around new residential construction being planned, an overview of existing structures, identification of cable overbuild opportunities at scale, and deeper insight into homeowners' propensity to switch, providers are able to sharpen investment strategies, streamline deployment planning, and accelerate time to market.

"These new capabilities take Broadband IQ to an entirely new level of precision and strategic value for our customers," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "By giving providers earlier visibility into new developments, deeper insight into subscriber behavior, and richer intelligence about the communities they serve, we're enabling them to make smarter investments, reduce deployment risk, and win in highly competitive markets. Our goal is to empower operators with the clearest possible picture of opportunity, and these enhancements deliver exactly that."

Key new features include:

N ew Development Alerts feature delivers real-time visibility into residential and commercial development plans and permits across and around a provider's footprint. By identifying construction activity before ground is broken, operators can build a more accurate business case, potentially gain first-mover access to conduit to reduce construction costs, and engage future residents and businesses earlier, boosting both ROI and competitive advantage.

feature delivers real-time visibility into residential and commercial development plans and permits across and around a provider's footprint. By identifying construction activity before ground is broken, operators can build a more accurate business case, potentially gain first-mover access to conduit to reduce construction costs, and engage future residents and businesses earlier, boosting both ROI and competitive advantage. NPS+ Insights , advanced Propensity-to-Switch analytics, in partnership with Recon Analytics, help providers accurately predict churn and competitive take rates. These insights deliver sharper forecasts for new builds, smarter capital allocation decisions, and improved confidence in business-case modeling.

, advanced Propensity-to-Switch analytics, in partnership with Recon Analytics, help providers accurately predict churn and competitive take rates. These insights deliver sharper forecasts for new builds, smarter capital allocation decisions, and improved confidence in business-case modeling. Location Type classification identifies every structure in a target area—from SDUs and MDUs to commercial buildings, hospitals, schools, and farms—providing the granular serviceability data needed for precise revenue modeling, targeted sales outreach, and optimized deployment strategies.

classification identifies every structure in a target area—from SDUs and MDUs to commercial buildings, hospitals, schools, and farms—providing the granular serviceability data needed for precise revenue modeling, targeted sales outreach, and optimized deployment strategies. HOA Presence Identification gives providers a clear view of communities governed by homeowner associations. This enables more accurate revenue projections and unlocks new opportunities for bulk-service agreements in areas where collective decision-making can significantly accelerate adoption.

gives providers a clear view of communities governed by homeowner associations. This enables more accurate revenue projections and unlocks new opportunities for bulk-service agreements in areas where collective decision-making can significantly accelerate adoption. Cable Overbuild Opportunity Lens instantly identifies currently unserved or underserved markets that are 80-100 percent reliant on legacy coaxial cable with no fiber presence. This powerful filter accelerates "land and expand" strategies for fiber overbuilders by spotlighting areas with the highest probability of rapid market-share capture and superior ROI.

About Recon Analytics

Recon Analytics is a research and consulting firm dedicated to empowering leaders in fast-moving industries like telecommunications, AI, and airlines to take fact-based, decisive action. Founded by renowned analyst Roger Entner, the mission is to deliver actionable intelligence at the speed of business, helping our clients to navigate complex market dynamics and turn uncertainty into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit reconanalytics.com.

About VCTI

VCTI helps service providers maximize return on their broadband investments by turning complex data into actionable insight. Our Broadband IQ™ platform brings together market, demographic, and network data to reveal where growth potential is highest and where existing assets can deliver more value. With this clarity, providers can prioritize capital, accelerate decision-making, and expand with confidence. Trusted by many of the world's most innovative broadband and technology companies, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io.

