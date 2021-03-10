Via acquires Remix to create the first end-to-end TransitTech solution for cities and transit agencies

Remix was founded in 2014 in San Francisco, CA as a grassroots, easy-to-use transit planning platform. The company secured investments from Sequoia, Y Combinator, and Energy Impact Partners to quickly expand and provide collaborative technology for planning public transit, managing shared mobility, and designing safer street networks. Today, Remix works with 350+ local governments in 22 countries across five continents and is used to design hundreds of city transportation systems, improving the lives of more than 240 million people worldwide.

Via has pioneered the TransitTech category by providing the digital infrastructure for public mobility systems, optimizing networks of dynamic shuttles, buses, wheelchair accessible vehicles, school buses, and autonomous vehicles to meet the needs of large cities and smaller communities around the world. The company works with more than 200 partners in 24 countries to provide efficient, accessible, and cost effective transit solutions. This acquisition brings together complementary capabilities to help transportation planning, innovation, and operations teams respond to changing demands, often in real-time. Together, Via and Remix can help cities and agencies use technology to be flexible, resilient, and responsive.

"We have always held the Remix product in the highest regard, and are delighted to be working with Tiffany, Dan, and their exceptional team," said Via Co-Founders Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval. "We share a vision for working alongside our partners to create transit systems that are equitable, accessible, and efficient for riders and cities alike. Together, we have ambitious plans to invest in and expand the Remix product suite to offer enhanced capabilities for planning and bus scheduling and operations."

Remix CEO and co-founder Tiffany Chu said, "Remix's mission is to create more livable cities by expanding access within them. We are excited to join forces with Via, a company equally focused on increasing access by improving transportation options available to communities, and empowering cities with best-in-class technology for data-driven decision-making. The acquisition marks a new era for our customers, partners, and team."

The acquisition represents an important milestone for the transportation community, bringing together key capabilities that provide cities and agencies with a flexible set of TransitTech solutions to meet their evolving needs.

Founded in 2012, Via pioneered the TransitTech category by using new technologies to power public mobility systems, optimizing networks of dynamic shuttles, buses, wheelchair accessible vehicles, school buses, and autonomous vehicles around the globe. Building the world's most efficient, equitable, and sustainable transportation network for all riders — including those with limited mobility, those without smartphones, and unbanked populations — Via works with its partners to lower the cost of public transit and provide accessible options that rival the convenience of a personal car at a much reduced environmental impact. At the intersection of transportation and technology, Via is a visionary market leader that combines software innovation with sophisticated service design and operational expertise to fundamentally improve the way the world moves, with more than 200 global partners on five continents, and counting.

