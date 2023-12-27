WEPACK 2024 Scheduled to Take Place in Shenzhen, China in April 2024

The Premier Event Spans the Entire Packaging Industry Chain

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging industry is poised to encounter a series of new opportunities and challenges in 2024. The rising cost of upstream raw materials and the lack of economies of scale for midstream equipment manufacturers represent significant hurdles. Meanwhile, the industry is grappling with the evolving demand for intelligent packaging, digital manufacturing, personalized specifications and packaging diversity. These factors are challenging the resilience and management capabilities of packaging companies. As a result, the upcoming year is anticipated to be a critical period where difficulties and opportunities coexist, spurring the industry's evolution.

WEPACK 2024 Layout

Organized by RX, WEPACK 2024 is set to occur on April 10-12, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an New Hall), one of the world's largest exhibition venues. This event represents the first time it has moved from Dongguan to Shenzhen. The 120,000-square-meter expo, coupled with several concurrent exhibitions, is on track to offer a comprehensive trade show experience for participants in the global packaging industry chain.

WEPACK 2024 serves as a global commerce and trade showcase platform exhibition that spans the whole packaging industry chain and integrates series packaging exhibitions in 6 major sectors. The exhibitions include SinoCorrugated South 2024, SinoFoldingCarton 2024, SinoPaper South 2024, Food Pack & Tech 2024, Dprint 2024 and PACKCON 2024. WEPACK encompasses products, technologies and services involved in the complete packaging industrial chain from upstream to downstream. Leveraging resources accumulated over the past 20-odd years, the expo, through the globalization scale effects and industrial layout, connects and drives the development of the global packaging industry, while creating significant value that promotes upstream and downstream "symbiosis" in the industrial chain.

Following the relaxation of China's visa policies for foreign nationals and the introduction of a visa-free regime for travelers from certain countries, WEPACK 2024 anticipates a significant increase in the number of visitors and buyers from around the globe, making it a momentous exhibition for the entire industry.

Contact: Oliver Zhang, [email protected]

