WORLD CLIMATE ACTION LEADERS, CITIZEN GROUPS, CORPORATES TO CONVERGE IN MUMBAI FOR GLOBAL SOUTH'S FIRST MUMBAI CLIMATE WEEK

Over 100 institutions, 400 speakers including Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Union Ministers, International governments, Sachin Tendulkar, Cosmonauts, among those in attendance.

among those in attendance. From 17–19 February 2026, Mumbai will host the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week (MCW)

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over three days, the city will become a Global South climate leadership stage, as heads of government, global and Indian business leaders, climate innovators, philanthropies, youth and community voices come together to move from climate dialogue to action.

With entry by invitation and registration, but free, climate enthusiasts are expected to attend in the thousands. Citizens can register on www.mumbaiclimateweek.com.

MCW will do this through a central hub at the Jio World Convention Centre and a citywide network of campus, community and cultural events that showcase and scale real-world climate solutions.

The global conversation on climate is being led by award-winning NGO Project Mumbai and is supported by the Government of Maharashtra, the Environment and Climate Change Department, MMRDA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It positions Mumbai as a living testbed for climate solutions that can be scaled across India and other Global South cities.

Speaking about MCW, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Mumbai Climate Week showcases India's resolve to lead with action on climate, from the city level to the global stage. As Mumbai hosts leaders from across India and the world, including governments, businesses, financiers, experts and young people, we are sending a clear message that Maharashtra is ready to work with all partners to build cleaner, safer and more resilient futures for our citizens and for the Global South."

"Mumbai has always been a city of grit and imagination, and Mumbai Climate Week is where that spirit meets the climate crisis at scale. This is India's first citizen-led climate movement at this level, where ministers, businesses and experts share the same space as students, frontline workers and neighbourhood volunteers, and where Mumbai can signal what climate leadership from the Global South really looks like," said Shishir Joshi, CEO & Founder, Project Mumbai and MCW.

The week follows a hub-and-spoke model. The three-day central hub at Jio World Convention Centre will host leadership dialogues, thematic tracks, the MCW Innovation Challenge, the Youth Green Innovation Challenge and a solutions exhibition arena.

Day 1 at the hub will also feature an Earthshot Prize debut evening focused on nature, food systems and people. Presented exclusively at Mumbai Climate Week, the world's most prestigious and impactful environmental award, The Earthshot Prize founded by HRH Prince William, will bring together global climate innovators, frontline solution-builders from the Global South, and leading voices from across India, to spotlight scalable solutions and inspire mass public engagement with climate action.

Spoke events have already begun across campuses, neighbourhoods and cultural institutions, and will continue through MCW, including roadshows, art and media activations, and a Sustainability Mela that takes climate action into everyday spaces.

MCW will also feature a special space–themed session where Indian space heroes Rakesh Sharma and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, both Ashoka Chakra awardees, interact with school students as well as global leadership on 18 February to link space exploration, science and climate responsibility.

MCW is powered by a broad partnership architecture. IDFC FIRST Bank is the Principal Partner. Monitor Deloitte serves as Strategic Knowledge Partner, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and IIT Bombay are Academic Partners.

VaartaVaran is MCW's citizen-speak platform, inviting people to share their climate perspectives unfiltered. Through talks, poems, storytelling, song and other creative formats, it brings everyday experiences and emotions around climate into the heart of Mumbai Climate Week. Thematic partners and ecosystem contributors include Eversource Capital, India Climate Collaborative, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation and World Resources Institute (WRI) India, along with international networks such as Climate Group and C40, and business and industry platforms including Mahindra Group and Indian Merchants Chamber. YuWaah! by UNICEF is the Youth Engagement Partner.

Delegations are expected from over 30 countries, alongside leaders from Union and state governments, multilateral agencies, financial institutions, industry, philanthropy, civil society, academia and youth networks, with MCW's success defined by solutions funded, partnerships formed, policies influenced and communities empowered after the week.

Global and national leadership at MCW

Mumbai Climate Week will feature an eminent line-up of global and Indian leaders shaping climate action across policy, finance, business and civil society. Confirmed international speakers include Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Rajiv Shah, representing The Rockefeller Foundation; Imad Fakhoury, Regional Director, South Asia, International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group; Amanda Leland, Executive Director, Environmental Defense Fund; and Clarisa De Franco, Senior Advisor, Allied Climate Partners.



From India's public sector there is an expected galaxy of leadership in attendance which include Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment; Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Corporate Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, among others. Indian leadership including business and finance leaders such as Noel Tata, (Chairman Tata Trusts), V. Vaidyanathan (Managing Director & CEO, IDFC First Bank), Amit Chandra (Managing Director, Bain Capital PE India), Ankur Gupta (Managing Partner, Brookfield Asset Management), Jamshyd Godrej (Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce), Nadir Godrej (Managing Director, Godrej Industries), Schneider Electric Global CFO Esther Finidori, UNEP Global Head Martin Krause, UNICEF India head Cynthia McCaffrey, Anjalli Ravi Kumar (Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato), Pratik Agarwal (Chairman, Serentica Renewables) and Sameer Shisodia (CEO, Rainmatter Foundation) will bring perspectives on capital flows, markets and corporate climate action.

The philanthropy and knowledge ecosystem will be represented by Rohini Nilekani (Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies), Soumya Swaminathan (Chair, M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation), Manoj Kumar (Founding CEO, Naandi Foundation), Satyajit Bhatkal (CEO, Paani Foundation), Mridula Ramesh (Founder, Sundaram Climate Institute), Seema Paul (Program Director, India, Sequoia Climate Foundation), Shishir Sinha (Executive Director, Clean Air Fund), Dr Veena Srinivasan (Director, WELL Labs) and other research and impact leaders.

MCW will also see participation from leading voices in Indian cinema who have championed environmental causes, including actor and UN Environment/UN SDG advocate Dia Mirza and actor Bhumi Pednekar, known for her 'Climate Warrior' initiative and work on sustainable lifestyles and the SDGs.

Across the three days, plenary sessions on sub-national climate action, future cities and climate finance will bring together Chief Ministers and senior leaders from Indian states, underscoring the role of states and cities in driving net-zero, climate-resilient growth.

First Ever Citizen Speakers Corner:

Mumbai Climate Week will provide a free speaking opportunity to speakers, especially citizens. Across three days, all those who register on the website, for Varta Varan, will get a free speaking slot.

Three pillars and theme partners

MCW's programme is structured around three core focus areas that sit at the heart of India's climate and development agenda: food systems, energy transition and urban resilience. The food systems pillar is anchored by India Climate Collaborative (ICC), working with a coalition of leading organisations across agriculture, nutrition, markets and finance. The energy transition pillar is supported by partners such as Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Eversource Capital and ISEG Foundation, alongside sectoral experts and ecosystem collaborators. The urban resilience stream is anchored by WRI India in partnership with the HT Parekh Foundation and India Climate Collaborative as thematic partners.

Detailed Agenda:

A detailed agenda of all three thematic pillars and session-wise programming is available on the MCW website. https://www.mumbaiclimateweek.com/inside-the-hub/

Innovation, youth leadership and citizen engagement

Innovation is a cornerstone of Mumbai Climate Week. The MCW Innovation Challenge, led by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as Innovation Challenge Partner, will invite early-stage and growth-ready innovators from startups, civil society, academia and the wider climate ecosystem to present high-impact solutions across three themes. Marico Innovation Foundation, Social Alpha are supporting the Innovation challenge while Climate Collective Foundation has curated a "Climate Redesign Challenge" contest for innovators.

Finalists will receive mentoring and visibility and will pitch live at the MCW hub to policymakers, funders, industry leaders, philanthropies and global climate networks. Children and young people will be at the heart of MCW through a dedicated partnership with UNICEF India and YuWaah, the official Youth Engagement Partner for Mumbai Climate Week 2026.

Together with Project Mumbai, they will lead youth engagement throughout January and February via a Campus Roadshow and the Youth Green Innovation Challenge for young changemakers aged 16–24. Youth-led innovations across food systems, urban resilience and energy transition will be showcased during MCW, connecting young people directly with experts, policymakers and funders.

Beyond the convention centre, MCW's hub-and-spoke design activated a Sustainability Mela and a range of community experiences, including public talks, film screenings, art and culture events, neighbourhood walks and citizen workshops across Mumbai. These activities are designed to make climate action accessible, inclusive and rooted in everyday life, so that residents from diverse backgrounds can see, shape and participate in solutions.

Exhibition Arena:

The Hub will also host an Exhibition Arena where startups, companies, universities and NGOs showcase practical climate solutions across the themes. Exhibitors are expected to include groups such as Godrej Group, IDFC FIRST Bank, Mahindra Group, Hindustan Unilever and Mirik Tech, alongside impact-led enterprises and community initiatives, giving MCW participants a chance to see and interact with real prototypes and pilots from India and the wider Global South. The exhibition will be open throughout the three days of MCW, enabling policymakers, investors and citizens to discover solutions, offer feedback and explore opportunities for collaboration and scale.

A new kind of climate week for India and the Global South

Mumbai Climate Week offers a distinctly Indian and Global South–led model for climate action, rooted in citizen engagement and city-level implementation. It reflects India's resolve to lead with action on climate, as highlighted by state and city leadership in positioning MCW as a maiden, global-level climate summit for February 2026. With its Public–Private–People partnership architecture and hub-and-spoke design, MCW aims to become an annual platform where leaders, communities and partners return each year to track progress, scale successful pilots and co-create the next generation of climate solutions from Mumbai for India and the Global South.

About Mumbai Climate Week

Scheduled from February 17 to 19, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai Climate Week will be more than a three-day event. Its impact will be extended through preparatory activities before and synthesis efforts after the main conference, including workshops, case studies, films, testimonials, and follow-up reports. By mobilizing India's vibrant network of climate-focused organizations and movements, it will highlight the nation's pioneering efforts in climate action while charting a bold path forward. Conceptualised & initiated by Project Mumbai, a citizen-driven non-profit founded in 2018, and, in partnership with Government of Maharashtra's Department of Environment and Climate Change, and supported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MCW reflects the vision of a dynamic megacity from the Global South stepping into a role of global climate leadership.

About Project Mumbai

Project Mumbai, founded in 2018 by a former renowned journalist and social entrepreneur Shishir Joshi, is a pioneering not-for-profit initiative that works as a trusted bridge between citizens, government, and private institutions to co-create solutions for the city's most pressing challenges.

With a focus on participatory governance, community engagement, and public service, Project Mumbai has consistently mobilized people and partnerships to deliver impact at scale—from mental health initiatives and waste management drives to urban mobility solutions and disaster relief. Its citizen-centric model has earned recognition nationally and internationally as an example of collaborative problem-solving rooted in transparency, trust, and accountability.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831726/5737009/MCW_Logo.jpg