XUZHOU, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,200 construction equipment dealers, buyers and contractors from more than 60 countries gathered in Xuzhou, China, for the 6th annual XCMG Customer Festival, alongside overseas venues in Germany, Turkey, Japan, and more. The event highlighted XCMG's latest achievements in intelligent manufacturing through a comprehensive display of over a hundred pieces of equipment at the company's comprehensive testing ground, in Xuzhou, China.

XCMG Celebrates the 6th Customer Festival with Global Clients, Showcasing Innovations in Sustainable and Intelligent Construction. Over 1,200 construction equipment dealers, buyers and contractors from more than 60 countries gathered in Xuzhou, China, for the 6th annual XCMG Customer Festival.

The festival marked an important occasion for XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425), one of the world's leading construction machinery manufacturers with an 81-year history. Chairman Yang Dongsheng emphasized the company's commitment to leading engineering technology and creating a better future through equipment innovation. "XCMG will continue to embrace our mission vision of 'Empower Solid Future' by vigorously promoting the application of artificial intelligence technology," said Yang Dongsheng.

Showcasing Advanced Equipment Solutions

At the heart of this year's festival was the demonstration of XCMG's advanced equipment capabilities across various scenarios, including earthmoving and road construction. Notably featured were their new generation D360 bulldozer and D200H high-drive dozers performing alongside GR1905T graders for foundation work; XS125 single drum rollers for compaction; and innovative cold recycling machines like the XLZ2303S showcasing integrated construction solutions.

Driving Sustainable Development with New Energy Products

A significant highlight was the introduction of nearly thirty new energy products across ten categories, including road machinery, earth-moving equipment, cranes, material handling equipment, and aerial work platforms. The XCT25G5_1HEV hybrid crane exemplifies this shift towards sustainability with its ability to switch between pure electric, range extension, and plug-in modes, achieving over 40% fuel savings.

The festival also witnessed the grand unveiling and delivery to South American clients of China's largest export all-terrain crane designed specifically for wind power installations—the XCA3000BR—demonstrating unmatched lifting capabilities within its industry segment.

Interactive Experiences and Intelligent Manufacturing Insights

Attendees had opportunities to engage directly with high-tech machinery through dynamic demonstrations that included operating off-road cranes, among other new energy models. Furthermore, global customers were invited to explore intelligent production lines firsthand, witnessing up close how smart manufacturing processes are revolutionizing production efficiency.

In addition to showcasing groundbreaking products designed for efficiency and environmental friendliness, such as the XCT25G5_1HEV hybrid crane, XCMG shows to leap forward in reducing carbon footprint while enhancing operational performance.

For more details of the yearly festival, please visit https://www.facebook.com/XCMGGroup or www.xcmgglobal.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419059/video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419058/image.jpg