XUZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) is starting 2026 on a high note with multiple batch deliveries of a wide range of products to customers both at home and abroad. The bulk shipments have embarked on their journey to Europe, North America, South Asia, the Middle East, South America and more to support global construction endeavors and low-carbon infrastructure development.

On January 1, with the world's first crane XCA4000 proudly leading the way, nearly 30 steel giants assembled for deployment with a total value nearly CNY200 million (USD28.66 million).

XCMG gets off to a flying start in 2026 with multiple deliveries to international markets

XCMG Machinery has sent off hundreds of medium- and large-tonnage excavators and loaders to mining sites in China and overseas, heralding a new year of global expansion with a total order value exceeding one billion yuan, providing strong equipment support for global mining development:

The intelligent mining fleet featuring 190 units of XE215C and 7 units of XE335G crawler excavators, 2 units of XE150WD wheeled excavators and more will perform precise tasks of stripping, excavation, loading, and leveling at mining sites in Myanmar.

The green loading fleet that brings together the world's largest-tonnage pure-electric loader XC9150-EV, the world's highest load capacity hybrid loader in its class XC9260XE, and the best-selling pure-electric loader XC9108-EV. The XC9260XE features a high-voltage electric drive system, which improves transmission efficiency by over 20% compared to traditional hydraulic systems, reduces fuel consumption by more than 20%, and cuts carbon emissions by over 200 tons per unit annually.

In the meantime, dozens of XCMG aerial work platforms have departed on January 7 to global markets, featuring the XGS50K high-reach boom lift, XGA16ACK, XGA20ACK, and XGA22ACK electric articulated boom products, 8-16-meter series scissor lifts, as well as the XT2506E and XT5017K telehandlers, fully meeting the demands of various construction scenarios worldwide.

XCMG Sanitation heralded a promising start with the dispatch of over 20 units of 20-cubic-meter rear-loading compactors to Africa. The model's fully sealed design effectively eliminates secondary pollution during waste transfers; the user-friendly operation and high efficiency make them the ideal vehicle for densely populated areas. With core advantages of large capacity, high compression ratio, and robust, reliable superstructure design, XCMG's waste compaction vehicle series has now successfully entered 22 countries.

Meanwhile, XCMG has secured an order for over 300 electric forklifts from the European market, with the first batch of 60 KP series new energy forklifts successfully shipped. For Southeast Asia, a hundred-plus forklifts and over ten customized electric port machines have also partially shipped the first batch.

Through the "Product + Service + Solution" model, XCMG delivers lifecycle support via a smart service system, backed by a global supply chain network and regional spare parts centers. XCMG is committed to offering customers worldwide high-efficiency, reliable, and green integrated equipment solutions, empowering them to minimize operating costs and maximize value creation.

