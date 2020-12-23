XCMG Named as One of the World’s 500 Most Influential Brands, Shares Green Recovery Experience.

"We are privileged to be recognized as an influential brand at a time when people judge a brand more by its sustainability and change-making ability," said Yang Dongsheng, General Manager of XCMG Machinery. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more challenges for brands to convert such value to its fundamental strategy, and we hope to seize this opportunity to share our experience of a green recovery with our industrial partners and other brands around the world."

XCMG is taking innovation and sustainability as its core development strategy and places the concept of sustainable development throughout every link of its product manufacturing.

The company is taking an "Advanced and Endurable" development path to develop green products, helping customers save energy and reduce emissions. Its introduction of LNG technology back in 2009 has led to a full coverage of green energy product lines from construction machineries to heavy trucks, such as its XE215HB hybrid excavator that can save energy at a rate of more than 25 percent.

The strategy has been proven by partners and customers. At the 2020 Global Top 50 Construction Machinery Summit, XCMG mobile cranes ranked first in the 2020 Top 10 Global Mobile Crane Manufacturers list. In addition, XCMG is investing more in intelligent and green manufacturing. The company has stopped using materials and processing techniques that may pollute the environment and endanger health. It has invested more than CNY250 million(US$ 38.1 million) in pollution treatment as well as energy and water source testing, including a 72-million yuan (US$10.9 million) investment in the green welding process.

XCMG has also invested 1.5 billion yuan(US$ 228.9 million) to establish a large-scale precision machining factory which utilizes a world-class green manufacturing system with zero emissions of solid pollutants.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391125/WechatIMG3809.jpg

Related Links

www.xcmg.com



SOURCE XCMG