Xinhua Silk Road: Ex-champ Bruno Hasulyo starts new career to bolster SUP in eastern China metropolis

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

04 Oct, 2024, 10:03 IST

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Hungary, Bruno Hasulyo is not just a professional athlete but also an adventurer at heart and a visionary entrepreneur. His life journey has been driven by a singular goal -- becoming an iconic figure in the world of stand-up paddling (SUP) and ushering in a new era for the sport where it gets more accessible to everyone.

Continue Reading

Bruno's professional journey as a SUP athlete began nine years ago. With the unwavering support of an exceptional team, he has achieved remarkable results, including world titles, record-breaking performances, and much more. However, what sets Bruno apart is his vision for the future. He's not content with just personal success. He's committed to transforming the sport itself. Right now he has his new factory in Pujiang region of Minhang District, Shanghai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342418.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523344/Xinhua_Silk_Road.mp4 

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye navigates global cultural exchange tour to Italy, France, and Austria

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye navigates global cultural exchange tour to Italy, France, and Austria

Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye has navigated its "Harmony Global Tour" to Europe, holding cultural exchanges, art exhibitions and other activities in ...
Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Changzhou City unveils investment opportunities in sectors of new productive forces for global investors

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Changzhou City unveils investment opportunities in sectors of new productive forces for global investors

Changzhou City, an leading international smart manufacturing base located in east China's Jiangsu Province, has released a bunch of investment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics