Xinhua Silk Road: Ex-champ Bruno Hasulyo starts new career to bolster SUP in eastern China metropolis

Xinhua Silk Road

04 Oct, 2024, 12:30 CST

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Hungary, Bruno Hasulyo is not just a professional athlete but also an adventurer at heart and a visionary entrepreneur. His life journey has been driven by a singular goal -- becoming an iconic figure in the world of stand-up paddling (SUP) and ushering in a new era for the sport where it gets more accessible to everyone.

Bruno's professional journey as a SUP athlete began nine years ago. With the unwavering support of an exceptional team, he has achieved remarkable results, including world titles, record-breaking performances, and much more. However, what sets Bruno apart is his vision for the future. He's not content with just personal success. He's committed to transforming the sport itself. Right now he has his new factory in Pujiang region of Minhang District, Shanghai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342418.html

