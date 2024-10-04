Xinhua Silk Road: Ex-champ Bruno Hasulyo starts new career to bolster SUP in eastern China metropolis

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Oct 04, 2024, 00:21 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Hungary, Bruno Hasulyo is not just a professional athlete but also an adventurer at heart and a visionary entrepreneur. His life journey has been driven by a singular goal -- becoming an iconic figure in the world of stand-up paddling (SUP) and ushering in a new era for the sport where it gets more accessible to everyone.

Continue Reading

Bruno's professional journey as a SUP athlete began nine years ago. With the unwavering support of an exceptional team, he has achieved remarkable results, including world titles, record-breaking performances, and much more. However, what sets Bruno apart is his vision for the future. He's not content with just personal success. He's committed to transforming the sport itself. Right now he has his new factory in Pujiang region of Minhang District, Shanghai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342418.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese original dance drama Wing Chun staged in Paris

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese original dance drama Wing Chun staged in Paris

The original dance drama Wing Chun from south China's Shenzhen was staged at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France on October 4. With three more...
Xinhua Silk Road: chinesisches Tanzdrama Wing Chun in Paris inszeniert

Xinhua Silk Road: chinesisches Tanzdrama Wing Chun in Paris inszeniert

Das ursprüngliche Tanzdrama Wing Chun aus dem südchinesischen Shenzhen wurde am 4. Oktober im Palais des Congrès in Paris, Frankreich, aufgeführt....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics