Xinhua Silk Road: Songjiang serves as logistics hub and growth engine for high-quality development in China's Yangtze River Delta

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

25 Dec, 2023, 22:05 IST

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A G60 cross-border freight train running on the China-Laos Railway loaded with 39 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of household appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators as well as engineering machinery and optical instruments has recently departed from Songjiang District of Shanghai towards Laos and Myanmar.

Continue Reading
Photo shows the G60 S&T Innovation Valley of China's Yangtze River Delta. (Source: Songjiang District of Shanghai)
Photo shows the G60 S&T Innovation Valley of China's Yangtze River Delta. (Source: Songjiang District of Shanghai)

"G60" refers to the G60 S&T Innovation Valley of China's Yangtze River Delta, which covers the nine cities and districts including Songjiang District of Shanghai, Suzhou City of Jiangsu Province, Hangzhou, Huzhou, Jiaxing, Jinhua of Zhejiang Province, and Hefei, Wuhu and Xuancheng of Anhui Province, with a total area of 76,200 square kilometers.

The train is the first international freight train departing from Songjiang, the international multi-modal logistics hub. Songjiang not only serves as a logistics hub among the nine cities and districts of the G60 S&T Innovation Valley, but also links with other cities in the Yangtze River Delta.

With its location advantage, Songjiang now can facilitate the free flow of sci-tech elements and allocate the innovation elements, industrial and supply chain as well as young talents in a convenient and proper way in the G60 S&T Innovation Valley.

According to Shanghai's local plan, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway will enter operation in 2024. Then the newly built Songjiangnan Railway Station will serve as the initial station with an expected annual passenger flow of over 20 million people in the future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337860.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307348/1.jpg

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Songjiang serves as logistics hub and growth engine for high-quality development in China's Yangtze River Delta

Xinhua Silk Road: Songjiang serves as logistics hub and growth engine for high-quality development in China's Yangtze River Delta

A G60 cross-border freight train running on the China-Laos Railway loaded with 39 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of household...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye holds 27th Annual Convention, showcasing its brand achievements

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye holds 27th Annual Convention, showcasing its brand achievements

Themed on achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, the 27th Wuliangye 12•18 Annual Convention, a traditional ceremony for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

News Releases in Similar Topics