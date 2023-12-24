Xinhua Silk Road: Songjiang serves as logistics hub and growth engine for high-quality development in China's Yangtze River Delta

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A G60 cross-border freight train running on the China-Laos Railway loaded with 39 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of household appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators as well as engineering machinery and optical instruments has recently departed from Songjiang District of Shanghai towards Laos and Myanmar.

Photo shows the G60 S&T Innovation Valley of China's Yangtze River Delta. (Source: Songjiang District of Shanghai)
"G60" refers to the G60 S&T Innovation Valley of China's Yangtze River Delta, which covers the nine cities and districts including Songjiang District of Shanghai, Suzhou City of Jiangsu Province, Hangzhou, Huzhou, Jiaxing, Jinhua of Zhejiang Province, and Hefei, Wuhu and Xuancheng of Anhui Province, with a total area of 76,200 square kilometers.

The train is the first international freight train departing from Songjiang, the international multi-modal logistics hub. Songjiang not only serves as a logistics hub among the nine cities and districts of the G60 S&T Innovation Valley, but also links with other cities in the Yangtze River Delta.

With its location advantage, Songjiang now can facilitate the free flow of sci-tech elements and allocate the innovation elements, industrial and supply chain as well as young talents in a convenient and proper way in the G60 S&T Innovation Valley.

According to Shanghai's local plan, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway will enter operation in 2024. Then the newly built Songjiangnan Railway Station will serve as the initial station with an expected annual passenger flow of over 20 million people in the future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337860.html

