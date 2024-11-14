Xinhua Silk Road: World IoT expo 2024 opens in E. China's Wuxi to showcase future of smart connectivity

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition 2024 kicked off on Monday in Wuxi City of east China's Jiangsu Province, attracting industry leaders, representatives of enterprises and experts from across the globe to discuss industry trends and demonstrate innovative applications.

At the expo's opening ceremony, Wuxi unveiled a national pilot project in intelligent connected vehicles, which aims to create a cohesive mode for car owners, vehicles and cities connection, contributing Wuxi's expertise to smart vehicle initiatives.

Photo shows that Wuxi unveils a national pilot project in intelligent connected vehicles, which aims to create a cohesive mode for car owners, vehicles and cities connection, during the World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition 2024 held in Wuxi City of east China's Jiangsu Province.
Additionally, a new smart sensing chip engineering center was launched, representing an investment of over 1 billion yuan and focusing on high-density large-scale substrates and other advanced chip technologies to strengthen the city's integrated circuit development.

The event also saw the release of several major IoT research achievements, including the 2024 IoT innovation development Taihu index and the 2024 white paper on advanced sensing technology and applications.

The three-day event features exhibitions, panel discussions, and thematic sessions that showcase the latest development in IoT innovations and applications. This year's expo is poised to drive Wuxi's high-quality growth in IoT while promoting global tech collaboration and knowledge sharing in the IoT field.

Wuxi has become a navigator of the IoT industry in China. The latest statistics show that in 2023, the scale of the IoT industrial cluster in Wuxi surpassed 450 billion yuan, taking the lead in Jiangsu Province.

