Yatra extends Yatra Prime Membership for its shareholders

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited ("Yatra") today announced the offering of the complimentary Yatra Prime Membership to its Shareholders as on February 02, 2024. Yatra Prime, a game-changing subscription offering enhances the way customers experience travel with a wide range of exceptional benefits. This remarkable subscription offering sets Yatra apart as a trailblazer and aims to provide shareholders with exceptional benefits that will enhance their travel experience.

The Yatra Prime membership will be valid for six months from the date of its activation, unlocking a world of benefits and savings worth ₹15,999*. Key features of Yatra Prime membership encompass numerous benefits, such as No Convenience Fees on Domestic Flights, access to Special fares, VIP Customer support and Weekly surprise gifts. In addition to the exceptional benefits of Yatra Prime, subscribers can look forward to milestone-based rewards that further enhance the membership experience.

Dhruv Shringi, Whole-Time Director cum CEO - Yatra, said, "We are excited to offer complimentary Yatra Prime subscription to our valued shareholders as a token of gratitude to those who have placed their trust in the company, acknowledging their contribution to our journey thus far. Yatra Prime comes with a host of benefits, and offers more value for less, making the overall travel experience convenient for our Shareholders."

Given personalization is the latest key to unlock customer satisfaction & happiness, Yatra Prime goes beyond traditional travel offerings. As a Yatra Prime member, travellers can expect enhanced affordability with access to special fares on domestic flights.

*T&Cs apply

About Yatra Online Limited

Yatra Online Limited ("Yatra") is a public company listed at National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE") with corporate office based in Gurugram, India and Yatra Online, Inc. is the Ultimate Holding Company of Yatra which is listed at NASDAQ. Yatra, operating the website https://www.yatra.com/, is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with over 813 corporate customers and it is the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report). The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels (Source: CRISIL Report). The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

