Yatra Online Limited and Cadbury Oreo Bring Space Travel Closer with Exclusive Space Dunk Campaign

NEW DELHI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited {BSE: 543992 NSE: YATRA}, India's largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies partners with Cadbury Oreo for the highly anticipated Space Dunk cookie campaign in India.

India's recent space exploration missions have captured the imagination of young and old across the nation. To cater to this increased curiosity, Oreo wants to transport consumers to this place which is full of playfulness and childlike curiosity, through their special edition Space Dunk cookies. And also give billions of Indians a chance to become the next Indian in space.

Link to the Ad Film: https://youtu.be/3Pbu5JIRljM?si=tndY6_3_Oc2OEkLD

As part of amplifying this campaign, Yatra has come onboard as the key travel partner. To participate travelers can log onto Yatra.com and submit their entries in the contest.

To propel users on their journey to space, Cadbury Oreo has partnered with Space Perspective to offer users a chance to embark on a transformative six-hour journey to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune—a pressurized capsule propelled gently by a SpaceBalloon™. Their reimagined spaceflight experience will allow the winner to safely enjoy unprecedented views of planet Earth with no special training required, no weightlessness and no heavy g-forces. The winner can also expect breathtaking views from the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and complimentary Oreo cookies, Wi-Fi and even a Space Spa with a bathroom — all the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge. In addition to this, consumers can also win exclusive space related experiences at a reputed space center and luxurious stargazing experiences at Astroport Sariska.

Dhruv Shringi, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Yatra Online Limited commented, "This innovative campaign offers consumers the extraordinary opportunity to win a trip to the edge of space, and we at Yatra are proud to be the key travel partner, bringing this groundbreaking opportunity closer to Oreo fans across India."

Speaking about this, Mr. Nitin Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India, said, "Oreo brand has always been synonymous with unlocking playfulness and through this campaign, we want to transport consumers to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity! All of us at some or the other point in time have wondered what it would be like in the outer space, and I am very happy that as a brand we are able to offer an Indian a chance to embark on this journey and experience the grandeur of space."

Chitranjan Mishra, CEO and Founder of Mobligent Media Private Limited extends its best wishes to all participants and is privileged to facilitate the Oreo Space Dunk campaign on the travel OTA platform, Yatra Online.

