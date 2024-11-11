Yatra Online Partners with DW Travel to Expand Corporate Travel Presence in UAE

Partnership Enables DW Travel to Leverage Yatra's Corporate Platform Partner (CPP) Program for Seamless Travel Solutions

NEW DELHI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited, India's largest corporate travel services provider and leading online travel company, announced a strategic partnership with DW Travel, a premier United Arab Emirates based travel management company, under its innovative Corporate Platform Partner (CPP) Program. This collaboration empowers offline and online travel companies with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and advanced travel-related products and services features.

Founded in Dubai in 2004, DW Travel is a leading Travel Management Company renowned for its expertise in Corporate Travel Management, VIP & Luxury, and Leisure Travel. Through this partnership, DW Travel will leverage Yatra's cutting-edge platform, expertise, and technology infrastructure to deliver seamless and superior travel experiences to its customers, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for clients in the region and worldwide.

Speaking on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, Whole-time Director cum CEO at Yatra, said, "We're thrilled to welcome DW Travel into our Corporate Platform Partner Program. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing scalable and innovative travel solutions for corporate travelers worldwide. DW Travel brings tremendous value with their robust portfolio and dedication to customer service. Together, we look forward to redefining the corporate travel experience with unmatched efficiency and functionality."

Bader Ahli, Director, DW Travel, said, "Our partnership with Yatra Online marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize corporate travel in the UAE. We believe that our focus on delivering exceptional customer service through our people, our products and services, as well as leveraging the latest technology, will continue to help us build a strong brand presence and position us for success. Yatra's cutting-edge technology and expertise will enable us to enhance our service offerings, streamline operations, and provide exceptional value to our corporate clients."

The CPP program enables partners like DW Travel to leverage Yatra's advanced platform, delivering a seamless and superior travel experience to their customers while unlocking new growth opportunities.

About Yatra Online Limited

Yatra Online Limited is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 850 corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The Company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the Company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

