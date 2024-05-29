Yatra Online partners with Lotus Herbals for their business travel requirements

Through this partnership Yatra Online Limited will streamline flight and hotel bookings for Lotus Herbals

NEW DELHI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited (BSE: 54399) (NSE: YATRA), India's largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, announces partnership with Lotus Herbals to manage their corporate travel requirements. This partnership aims to provide tailored air and hotel services, enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for Lotus Herbals' corporate employees.

Yatra For Business; the corporate arm of Yatra Online, with its industry expertise, global network, and cutting-edge technology, is well-equipped to support Lotus Herbals' corporate travel needs. This partnership will streamline the travel process, offering cost-effective and efficient solutions that enhance the overall travel experience for Lotus Herbals' employees.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lotus Herbals to offer bespoke travel solutions that align with their high standards of quality and customer satisfaction," said Dhruv Shringi, CEO, Whole Time Director, Yatra Online Limited. "By leveraging our extensive network of domestic and international airlines, hotels, and transportation services, we aim to provide Lotus Herbals' employees with unparalleled convenience and efficiency in their travel planning."

Nitin Passi, Chairman & Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said, "Business travel is a critical part of our operations, enabling us to connect with clients, attend essential meetings, and drive our business forward. By partnering with Yatra Online Ltd, we anticipate providing our employees with a seamless travel experience. This partnership will allow our team to be more efficient & save valuable time on organizing travel logistics. We believe this collaboration will enhance our overall efficiency and contribute significantly to our growth and success."

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with over 813 corporate customers, and it is the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players, in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report), operating the website https://www.yatra.com/ . The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels (Source: CRISIL Report). The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

About Lotus Herbals

Founded in 1993, Lotus Herbals has become the most trusted manufacturer and marketer of herbal and natural cosmetic products. The brand's products are aligned with customer desire, expectations and Natural and skin friendly for all age groups. With changing times and changing needs, Lotus Herbals excelled and developed products like Safe Sun range of Sunscreens, WhiteGlow range of skin brightening products, YRX range of Anti Ageing products and many more.

For press queries, please contact:

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424323/Yatra_for_Business_Logo.jpg