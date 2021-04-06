YPO Announces 14 Global Impact Award Regional Honorees

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announced the organization's Global Impact Award regional honorees.

The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO impact that is both sustainable and scalable. A regional honoree was selected from each of YPO's 14 regions.

"Business being a force for good is one of YPO's key tenets. We are honored to recognize and celebrate these extraordinary and impactful YPO members from around the globe who are truly making a mark in their communities and beyond," said YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi. "They are an inspiration to us all on how to lead with purpose."

The 2021 YPO Global Impact Award Regional Honorees are:

The recipient of the 2021 YPO Global Impact Award will be announced in late May.

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.

