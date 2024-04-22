Zendure Powers Forward with BOÉ Motorsports in MotoGP World Championship 2024

MotoGP officials bulk-bought Zendure's SuperBase M for on-site assistance

Zendure Logo featured on riders David Muñoz and Joel Kelso's leather gear and motorcycles

leather gear and motorcycles Energy storage solutions provide sustainable power to the team and spectators

BARCELONA, Spain, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – a fast growing EnergyTech startup – announces its extending sponsorship of the BOÉ Motorsports team for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship season following last year's successes. Zendure will accompany drivers David Muñoz and Joel Kelso to global races, providing on-site support with sustainable energy resources.

Impactful Green Energy Solutions in MotoGP

MotoGP races are among the most exciting worldwide, with top riders competing, cheered on by a large fanbase. Boé Motorsports team is a Spanish motorcycle racing team, founded by MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaró. The team has been participating in the Moto3 level of the Motorcycle World Championship since 2014. The riders for the 2024 season are Joel Kelso and David Muñoz.

A stable energy supply is vital for race preparations. Zendure products will be available at race tracks for device charging. Last year, SuperBase V power stations provided renewable energy for various devices, including tire-warming tools for BOÉ Motorsports' motorcycles. In 2024, MotoGP officials have incorporated the SuperBase M for on-site charging. Pioneering the use of clean energy, the Boé Motorsports team enhances MotoGP by powering the race track with the SuperBase M. This collaboration highlights Zendure's dedication to CO2 reduction, environmental responsibility, and sustainable development, demonstrating the successful integration of clean energy and MotoGP racing.

Green Energy enthusiasts and racing fans are welcomed to Zendure's on-site showroom at the racetracks. Visitors can explore products like SuperBase V, SuperBase Pro, and SuperBase M, utilize the charging stations for their devices, and discover more products tailored to various green energy scenarios.

Vision for a Sustainable MotoGP

"We are delighted to continue the cooperation with BOÉ Motorsports during this season", explains Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer at Zendure. "In line with our slogan for this year, 'Get Supercharged, Make Impact,' we aim to positively impact the sport and solidify the use of clean energy in the motor world. We look forward to an energy-filled time together and wish everyone participating, especially our BOÉ Motorsports riders David Muñoz and Joel Kelso, an exciting and successful season."

Following the eventful race in the USA, the next event is the Gran Premio de España from April 26th to 28th in Jerez, the home GP for BOÉ Motorsports rider David Muñoz: "The ongoing collaboration with Zendure for the World Championship allows us to contribute to a more sustainable environment. Together we can draw attention to more sustainability in motorsport and try to make a positive impact."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

Contact

Chris Qiu

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392671/image_5017297_30460576.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284377/image_5017297_45325556_Logo.jpg