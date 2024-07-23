Zoomlion Accelerates Expansion in Thailand with the Opening of Its Eighth Service Center, Enhancing Local Services and Customer Satisfaction

PHITSANULOK, Thailand, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 01157.HK), a leading manufacturer of advanced equipment, recently celebrated the grand opening of its eighth service center in Thailand, marking a significant step in the company's strategy to strengthen its market presence and provide high-quality, efficient services to local customers.

The grand opening was attended by over 150 distinguished guests, including representatives from local government, construction and road contractors, and industry professionals. The ceremony featured an impressive display of Zoomlion's latest equipment, including cranes, concrete mixers, excavators, mining trucks, industrial vehicles, and tractors.

Gan Mengfei, general manager of Zoomlion's Thai subsidiary, emphasized the importance of the new service center in Phitsanulok. "The opening of this center enhances our response capabilities and service quality in the region. Customers now have more diverse product options and superior after-sales service experiences. We are committed to deepening our market presence, boosting sales and service capacities, and continually improving customer satisfaction," said Mr. Gan.

Zoomlion's Development in Thailand

Zoomlion's Thailand subsidiary was established in 2015 and currently employs 130 staff members. The new Phitsanulok service center is the company's eighth in Thailand, joining existing locations in Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, and more.

Each service center is staffed with 4-5 service engineers, 2-3 service vehicles, and ample spare parts. This ensures prompt, efficient, and professional service. Service personnel typically arrive within 1-2 hours of a customer request, resolving issues within 24 hours. If a problem cannot be resolved within three days, a replacement machine will be provided.

On July 2, Zoomlion delivered 246 aerial working platforms, including scissors and boom lifts, with models such as ZS1012HA, ZS1212HA, ZA14J, and ZA22J-V. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Zhao Zhaoqi, general manager of the Overseas Business Department at Hongxin Construction Development Company, stated, "We chose Zoomlion for its superior products and excellent service, which gives us great confidence."

Today, Zoomlion's global reach includes research centers, production facilities, marketing networks, and service systems across seven continents, covering over 140 countries and regions. In 2023, the company reported revenues exceeding RMB 47 billion (approximately US$6.5 billion).

The company's enhanced local presence aims to create new value and support local development through improved service and customer satisfaction.