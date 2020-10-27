Dates announced for the Spielwarenmesse 2021 Summer Edition

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy industry has been waiting with bated breath for the release of new dates for the next Spielwarenmesse. The summer edition is now scheduled to open its doors at the Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg from 20 to 24 July 2021. In the face of the persisting Covid-19 pandemic, organiser Spielwarenmesse eG was forced to postpone the event for the first time in its history from January until the summer. The announcement comes as preparations for the Spielwarenmesse 2021 Summer Edition get under way.

"My team and I are delighted to be organising a live event again, something the market is clearly longing for," states Ernst Kick, CEO of Spielwarenmesse eG, revealing: "In light of the new dates, the concept will differ from the winter event and will be tailored to the needs of both exhibitors and visitors." Now running from Tuesday to Saturday, the new choice of days reflects the wish of many retailers and buyers to include an extra weekday. In terms of content, the industry is supporting the organiser's plan to present a relevant offering of information and product innovations, where the Christmas season plays as much a role as the outlook for the year ahead.

Spielwarenmesse eG will announce further details of the new concept over the coming months. As an additional service, the website at www.spielwarenmesse.de and the Spielwarenmesse App will continue to expand its year-round offering of information for the toy industry.

Spielwarenmesse eG

Spielwarenmesse eG is the fair organizer and marketing services provider for the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. The Nuremberg company organizes the world-leading Spielwarenmesse® in Nuremberg, Kids India in Mumbai and Insights-X in Nuremberg. The range of services provided by the cooperative also includes industry campaigns and the international fair programme, World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse eG, which enables manufacturers to exhibit at pavilions featured at trade fairs in Asia and Russia. Spielwarenmesse eG operates a worldwide network of representatives in over 90 countries. It also has several subsidiaries, including Spielwarenmesse Shanghai Co., Ltd., responsible for the People's Republic of China and Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd., covering the Indian market. The cooperative holds a majority stake in the Russian exhibition company Grand Expo, which organizes Kids Russia in Moscow. Die roten Reiter GmbH subsidiary with headquarters in Nuremberg works as communication agency for the consumer and capital goods industry. The complete company profile of Spielwarenmesse eG can be seen on the Internet at www.spielwarenmesse-eg.com .

Spielwarenmesse®

Spielwarenmesse, the leading international fair for toys, hobbies and leisure, is organized by the fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG. The trade fair creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for 2,800 national and international manufacturers. The presentation of new products and the extensive industry overview provide a valuable pool of information for annual market orientation for around 65,000 buyers and toy traders from more than 130 nations. Spielwarenmesse® has also been a protected word mark in Germany since 2013.

Fair date: Spielwarenmesse®, Tuesday to Saturday, 20 – 24 Jul 2021

