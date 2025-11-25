PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the leading multi-asset broker, is delighted to announce it has been awarded Best Mobile Trading App – APAC at the prestigious UF AWARDS APAC 2025, held during the iFX EXPO Asia 2025.

Now in its sixth edition, the UF Awards APAC recognise excellence across the Asia-Pacific region, celebrating the finest fintech and online trading brands that deliver outstanding products and services. This recognition was presented to the Vantage brand as part of the event's regional award categories.

Vantage Wins ‘Best Mobile Trading App – APAC’ at the UF Awards APAC 2025

The Best Mobile Trading App award honours Vantage's commitment to delivering a best-in-class mobile experience. With intuitive design, lightning-fast execution, and advanced features built for both new and experienced traders, Vantage's mobile platform offers the tools and performance needed to trade confidently.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage, stated: "We are honoured to receive this recognition from the industry. Winning Best Mobile Trading App in the APAC region underscores our dedication to developing technology that empowers traders. We will continue to innovate and deliver mobile solutions that make trading smarter and more accessible."

This accolade adds to Vantage's growing list of international honours and reinforces the brand's position as a leading mobile-first trading platform.

For more information about Vantage's mobile trading app and award-winning services, visit the Vantage website. Service availability varies by jurisdiction and entity.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 16 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. The awards described are brand-level recognitions and do not indicate the licensing permissions of any specific Vantage entity. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

