BERLIN, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading global e-bike brand, today officially introduces the Y700 and Y1000 electric scooters, with sales commencing on March 5. The launch strengthens the ENGWE Y-Series portfolio with a clearly defined dual-performance lineup: advanced off-road capability and efficient urban commuting. The new models mark ENGWE's continued expansion within the global electric mobility market.

ENGWE Launches Y700 and Y1000 Electric Scooters, Led by Its Most Powerful Off-Road Flagship

As riders move beyond flat city streets into steeper roads and longer routes, power and range become critical. Positioned as the "Off-Road Performance Flagship Scooter" and recipient of the U.S. Good Design Award, the Y1000 delivers up to 2400W peak output through a dual-motor system, enabling confident hill climbing and controlled acceleration across uneven terrain. A 52V battery supports up to 100 km of range, while hydraulic disc brakes and reinforced suspension enhance stability and control under demanding conditions. As the most advanced model in the lineup, the ENGWE Y1000 represents the latest evolution of the Y-Series. Building on the foundation established by the Y400 and strengthened through the Y600, the introduction of Y700 and Y1000 advances the platform with higher output, extended range, and integrated smart functionality. This progression sharpens performance differentiation within the lineup and marks a significant expansion of ENGWE's product portfolio, solidifying the Y-Series as ENGWE's high-performance electric scooter category.

ENGWE Y1000 — Off-Road Performance Flagship Scooter

Dual motors delivering up to 2400W peak output

52V battery platform supporting up to 100 km range

NFC unlocking, Bluetooth-enabled navigation, and cruise control

Hydraulic disc braking system

Reinforced suspension structure

Alongside the flagship, the Y700 is designed for structured daily commuting. Equipped with a 1200W peak motor and offering up to 85 km of range, it delivers reliable performance for routine urban travel. Its fixed frame structure enhances durability and riding stability for consistent daily use, while dual suspension improves control across uneven pavement and typical city road conditions. The Y700 presents a balanced combination of range, structural strength, and everyday reliability within the ENGWE Y-Series lineup.

ENGWE Y700 — The Best Entry-Level Off-Road Scooter

1200W peak motor configuration

Up to 85 km riding range

Dual suspension system

140mm ventilation disc

NFC unlocking, Bluetooth-enabled navigation, and cruise control

With a fully defined gradient from commuter-focused practicality to off-road flagship performance, the Y-Series reinforces ENGWE's commitment to scalable, high-performance electric mobility solutions. For more information, please visit ENGWE's official website.

