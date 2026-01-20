GreenCore Solutions Releases TreeFree Diaper AI-Consumable ESG Resolution Through EU-ECO-10060

Implemented via national access layers in France (fr-eco-10060), Germany (de-eco-10060), Spain (es-eco-10060), Italy (it-eco-10060), and Poland (pl-eco-10060), EU-ECO-10060 resolves sustainability and regulatory scope through a three-part architecture:

Resolved Compliance States

Green Claims, CSRD, and EUDR expressed as deterministic ALLOW / RESTRICT / ESCALATE outcomes.





Regulatory scope captured at the diaper unit level using Regulatory Compliance Objects (RCOs) prior to procurement, reporting, or shelf decisions.





Outcomes distributed as open data via DPP infrastructure hosted in Frankfurt, under an Open-Use licence, accessible across retailer platforms of choice at no cost.

Sustainability Scope Resolution

EU-ECO-10060 resolves EUDR applicability as NOT_APPLICABLE for non-lignocellulosic TreeFree diapers, with no forest-risk exposure and no TRACES-NT obligation, referenced by a canonical public URI.

"Modern procurement systems cannot interpret claims. They require resolved regulatory states," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions. "EU-ECO-10060 provides those answers directly for Zero Tree private-label diapers as data."

Engineered Environmental Performance

Compared to conventional pulp-core diapers, product design delivers 47 % lower CO₂, 58 % lower water use, and 100 % zero tree fiber, expressed as scorable data attributes.

Performance Verification

Product performance is SGS-verified across absorbency, dryness, fit, and comfort, meeting national-brand thresholds while maintaining private-label economics.

Regulatory Notice: EU-ECO-10060, DPP-10060, and Resolution-10060 are technical, non-consumer, non-certification frameworks. No regulatory endorsement is implied. Statements align with the EU Green Claims Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/825) and the UK Green Claims Code.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. develops zero-tree private-label diaper products engineered for verified performance and friction-free retail compliance onboarding. Active across North America, Latin America, and Europe, its products combine SGS-tested quality with object-based sustainability data designed for modern retailer compliance, procurement, and reporting environments. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864935/GreenCore_Solutions_Corp__GreenCore_Solutions_Releases_TreeFree.jpg

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), [email protected]