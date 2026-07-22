HIKMICRO Extends Pressurized Water Leak Detection Beyond the Building

Single Detector. Multiple Applications

HANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKMICRO has extended its growing portfolio of industrial maintenance solutions by launching the AD22P, an intelligent acoustic leak detector designed to help users locate hidden leaks quickly and accurately across pressurized water systems. Building on the proven AD21P platform, the new AD22P expands its application range by adding to its indoor detection capabilities with a dedicated outdoor sensor.

Acoustic Leak Detector AD22P

Hidden water leaks generate vibration and acoustic signals as pressurized water escapes through cracks, failing joints, or damaged pipework. Such leaks can occur both inside and outside buildings, including courtyards and driveways.

Expanded Detection Capability

A major new development is the AD22P's ability to support both indoor and outdoor leak detection using application-specific sensors. A high-sensitivity indoor sensor is optimized for inspecting pipework concealed in floors and walls, while a robust three-point outdoor sensor maintains stable contact across surfaces such as soil, concrete, asphalt, and paving. By selecting the appropriate sensor for the inspection environment rather than simply the pipe location, users gain improved detection accuracy and greater confidence during leak detection activities.

Thanks to this advance, users can now detect leaks across both indoor plumbing and outdoor areas of residential and small commercial properties using a single device. Suitable for everyone from household users and property maintenance professionals to plumbers, facility teams, and leak detection specialists, the AD22P simplifies the process of locating concealed leaks while simultaneously reducing the time and cost of unnecessary excavation work.

As a point of note, indoor detection capability receive a boost from HIKMICRO's proven SuperDetect intelligent leak detection algorithm. This is advantageous because leak signals are often too weak or distorted to identify reliably by human hearing alone, particularly in noisy environments or where sound travels through walls, floors, or surrounding ground. Here, SuperDetect automatically analyses acoustic signatures to distinguish genuine leak sounds from background noise, helping identify suspected leak points faster and reduce false alarms.

Flexible Workflow

To suit specific application requirements, the versatile HIKMICRO AD22P offers a quick inspection mode that enables the rapid screening of suspected areas, while another dedicated inspection mode supports detailed multi-point comparisons to help pinpoint precise leak location. Access to a more flexible workflow significantly improves inspection efficiency.

The device also features a 7-inch high-definition touchscreen. One of the largest available in its class, the display provides clear presentation of sound intensity, waveforms, and inspection results. Users can subsequently interpret data quickly and operate the instrument more effectively in the field.

Supporting these capabilities is a wide frequency range of 200 to 16,000 Hz, with the upper limit available in indoor mode representing a market-leading specification. Combined with 1.2 m drop protection and operating temperatures from -10°C to +50°C, the robust AD22P is engineered for demanding day-to-day use.

"The AD22P reflects our commitment to making advanced acoustic inspection technology more versatile by extending leak detection from indoor plumbing to outdoor areas of residential and small commercial properties," says Stefan Li, Overseas General Manager at HIKMICRO. "We are also combining smart leak detection, optimized signal capture, flexible inspection workflow, and clear and efficient operation to help users locate hidden water leaks faster and with greater confidence - all while reducing unnecessary repair costs."

Available as a complete indoor/outdoor solution or dedicated indoor and outdoor versions, the new HIKMICRO AD22P acoustic leak detector gives users the flexibility to select the configuration that best suits their application and budget.

For more information visit www.hikmicrotech.com

Contact:

Jule Yue

[email protected]

+86-13971640261