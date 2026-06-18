Huawei Expands Health and Fitness Ecosystem on HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, Deepening Commitment to Women's Wellbeing

New app partnerships with Life: Period Tracker, Clue, and The Ginger Club signal growing momentum for third-party developers building on Huawei's wearable platform

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced the continued expansion of its health and fitness app ecosystem on the newly launched HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, reinforcing its strategy to build an open, partner-driven platform that delivers meaningful everyday value to users. The latest additions include Life: Period Tracker, the globally recognized women's health app; Clue, the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker; and The Ginger Club, a running community founded around women's physiology, bringing advanced cycle tracking, data-driven health insights, and personalized training directly to the wrist.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series integrates Clue, Life: Period Tracker, and The Ginger Club, bringing cycle tracking, biometric insights, and body-synced training together in one wearable ecosystem built for women's everyday wellbeing.

The applications are available through HUAWEI AppGallery across all models of the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series. They reflect a broader ambition: to attract best-in-class app developers to Huawei's wearable ecosystem and give them the platform, data integrations, and user reach to build health experiences that genuinely improve daily life.

A Platform Built Around Women's Health

With women's health being a clear strategic priority, Huawei's ecosystem team has worked closely with partners to ensure the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series goes beyond step counting. Life: Period Tracker allows users to log cycle data, symptoms, mood, and flow level directly from the watch, discreetly and without reaching for a phone.

For users seeking deeper analysis, Clue's integration with the Huawei Health app brings sleep data and body temperature readings from the watch into cycle analysis, supporting more personalized and data-driven health insights. Available with a Clue Plus subscription, the integration allows users to make the most of the data their watch already captures.

From Wrist Data to Intelligent Coaching

The Ginger Club, founded by renowned running coach Candela Pérez, takes the ecosystem's women's health focus into athletic performance. With a Ginger Club subscription, training plans, from 5K to marathon, are designed around menstrual cycle phases. In addition, through seamless syncing with the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, the app draws on real-time pace, heart rate, and recovery data to guide users on when to push and when to rest, enabling the watch to become a genuine coaching companion.

These partnerships illustrate the growing appeal of Huawei's wearable platform: lightweight, all-day wear design enables higher data continuity and more engaged users, delivering a compelling proposition for developers looking to reach people in the real moments of their lives.

An Open Ecosystem Invitation

To celebrate the launch, new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series buyers will receive an exclusive three-month premium subscription, valued at €15, to Life: Period Tracker at no cost, and a 3-month free trial to Clue Plus, as part of Huawei's commitment to making its ecosystem genuinely rewarding from day one.

For developers and health brands, the path to collaboration is open: whether through Health Kit integration or native app development for HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei provides the tools, APIs, and go-to-market support to bring compelling wearable experiences to market. On top of this, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series also supports contactless payments with Curve Pay, as well as access to Huawei MultiPass, including Huawei Health+ membership and exclusive benefits from popular sports, fitness, and lifestyle apps such as komoot, Naviki, URUNN and FIIT.

Developers and health brands interested in building for Huawei's wearable platform are encouraged to explore partnership opportunities through the Huawei Developer Portal at https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/.