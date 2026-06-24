HUAWEI Watch Faces Invites You to Live Every Goal This Summer

MADRID, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, HUAWEI Watch Faces launches a seasonal collection built around one simple idea: every step counts, every goal matters. Whether you are chasing a personal best, celebrating a winning moment, or simply making the most of the season, HUAWEI Watch Faces turns your wrist into a reflection of your ambition, your sport, and your style.

A Watch Face for Every Goal, Every Mood, Every Moment

Your goals. Your style. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series brings the summer's most exciting watch face collection to life: sport-inspired designs that track your every step and celebrate every milestone.

With over 100,000 designs available, from high-contrast sport displays to elegant everyday dials, HUAWEI Watch Faces gives users the freedom to express who they are and how they feel, at any moment. Training mode in the morning, sleek and minimal for a summer dinner, bold and celebratory for the weekends: the right face is always one tap away.

The summer collection is now available on the newly launched HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, Huawei's thinnest and most stylish smartwatch to date, as well as across a wide range of HUAWEI watches. However you move, there is a face for it.

The Stars of the Collection

Goal Panda Watch Face (Watch face name: "Collect Football")

The hero of the summer collection. A panda, set against a stadium, joyful, bold, and instantly recognizable. But what makes this face truly special is what happens as you move: every 1,000 steps, a new football appears on the dial. Reach 10,000 steps and the footballs transform into a single golden ball, while the panda earns a crown and a cup. It is a daily goals tracker disguised as a celebration; health, motivation, and the spirit of the season, all on your wrist.

The Football Panda Watch Face is available for €0.49, or free for users with a VIP package subscription.

Tennis Watch Face (Watch face name: "Le Pouls du Court")

For those who live for the summer grass-court season, this watch face brings the precision and elegance of tennis to your wrist. Clean lines, a court-inspired colour palette, and real-time fitness metrics that match the intensity of every set. A watch face for users who know that every point, like every step, is a goal worth chasing.

Football Watch Face (Watch face name: "Football Set")

For those who want to feel like they are right in the middle of the action, the Football Watch Face puts you on the pitch. A lush grass backdrop, a stadium-style bezel doubling as a minute track, and a vibrant 3D ball at the centre make this one of the most immersive sport faces in the collection. Steps, heart rate, distance, and time are all displayed with the clarity of a scoreboard, bold, real-time, and built for movement.

One Month Free: HUAWEI Watch Faces VIP

Ready to explore the full collection? For a limited time, Huawei is offering one free month of Watch Faces VIP to users across 19 European markets¹. VIP unlocks unlimited downloads from the entire premium catalogue: no per-face payments, no limits, including the Goal Panda Watch Face. Try a new face every day, mix sport with style, and find the ones that move you. Users of eligible watches in participating regions can access the free trial by visiting the VIP section in the Huawei Watch Faces Store.

Offer valid through 31 December 2026 on eligible devices: HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2, HUAWEI WATCH GT 6, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 Series, HUAWEI WATCH 5, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Series and HUAWEI WATCH D2.

How to Get Started:

Download the HUAWEI Health App Connect your device: sync automatically or manually via HUAWEI Health App > Devices Enter Watch Faces: HUAWEI Health App > Devices > Watch Faces

Learn More

Explore the HUAWEI Watch catalogue: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/wearables/

Download HUAWEI Health: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/health/

HUAWEI Watch Faces – Summer Collection & Lucky Draw: https://bit.ly/4v6JHU3

¹ VIP free month offer available in: Turkey, Poland, Germany, Romania, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Finland, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Netherlands.

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