LONGi Releases Global BC Technology Field Data: Performance and Reliability Exceed Expectations

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi announced the global field performance results of its Back Contact (BC) technology platform and Hi-MO9 module. In collaboration with global customers and authoritative third-party institutions, LONGi initiated a systematic global field-testing program following the technology's launch. The data demonstrate that the Hi-MO9 exhibits stability and consistency exceeding expectations in actual power generation performance, system economic benefits, and environmental adaptability.

LONGi's Sanya Hainan PV Empirical Project.

Data reports from multiple internationally recognized technical service organizations indicate that, compared with mainstream TOPCon modules, LONGi's BC modules achieve stable growth in watt-for-watt power generation worldwide, with gain margins ranging between 1.21% and 3.92%, and particularly outstanding performance in certain scenarios.

Robust Returns across European Climates

An assessment conducted by the renowned European technical service provider Enertis Applus+ for a 47MW single-axis tracker PV project in Seville, Spain, showed that the Hi-MO9 achieved 2,209 equivalent full-load hours in its first operational year, with watt-for-watt power generation 2.4% to 3.4% higher than TOPCon modules at the same site. Comprehensive calculations indicate that its LCOE was reduced by 3.92% and 4.47% respectively.

Other evaluation projects led by the authoritative institute IPVF further validated the stability of Hi-MO9's performance gains. Analysis of operational data from two 50MW ground-mounted PV plants, in France and Denmark, showed that the Hi-MO9's watt-for-watt power generation was on average 1.84% higher than that of TOPCon modules, while the LCOE was 3.32% and 2.43% lower than TOPCon respectively.

Low Hot Spot Temperature for Enhanced Safety

Beyond the significant power generation gains, the HPBC 2.0 technology integrated into the Hi-MO9 delivers value with its revolutionary low hot spot performance. Field data show that under common partial shading conditions, the Hi-MO9 effectively suppresses the hot spot effect, with hot spot temperatures significantly lower than those of conventional modules. This fundamentally mitigates risks of material aging, power degradation, and even potential fire hazards caused by localized overheating, providing a solid guarantee for reliable plant operation over 25 years.

LONGi's global field-testing program for the Hi-MO9 represents a new paradigm for assessing technological value based on real-world, long-term, and systematic verification. The results demonstrate the Hi-MO9's comprehensive leading advantages in power generation gain, LCOE control, and environmental adaptability. This marks a milestone in the further large-scale application of BC technology and provides global PV customers with a fact-based decision-making basis for evaluating technology pathways.

