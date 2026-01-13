ESTEVE to acquire TerSera Therapeutics' Infusion Specialty Therapies Business Unit, Expanding U.S. presence

BARCELONA, Spain and DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEVE and TerSera Therapeutics LLC announced today that they have entered into an agreement in which ESTEVE will acquire TerSera's Infusion Specialty Therapies Business Unit (IST). This strategic acquisition enables ESTEVE to expand its U.S. presence, with two highly specialized on-market assets and a dedicated team of sales, marketing and medical professionals.

TerSera's IST business unit includes two specialty medications, Prialt® (ziconotide intrathecal infusion) and Quzyttir® (cetirizine hydrochloride injection). Prialt® is the only FDA-approved, non-opioid agent indicated for the management of severe chronic pain in adult patients for whom intrathecal therapy is warranted, and who are intolerant of or refractory to other treatment, such as systemic analgesics, adjunctive therapies, or intrathecal morphine.1 Prialt® is currently marketed in Europe by ESTEVE.2 Quzyttir® is the first and only injectable second-generation H1 antihistamine approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute urticaria in adults and children six months of age and older.3

With this transaction, ESTEVE will obtain worldwide rights for Quzyttir® in all territories (except for China) and consolidates its rights for Prialt® worldwide.

Staffan Schüberg, ESTEVE's Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are excited to welcome the Infusion Specialty Therapies Business Unit and look forward to welcoming TerSera's talented team to ESTEVE. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategic vision of providing highly specialized solutions where there is a significant unmet medical need. By adding Quzyttir® to our portfolio and expanding to the US market with Prialt®, we not only strengthen our expertise in highly specialized therapies but also accelerate our expansion in the United States—the world's largest pharmaceutical market."

"ESTEVE has been our long-term partner for Prialt® in Europe. Their expertise and core areas of focus make them the ideal future owner for IST." said Edward Donovan, Chief Executive Officer of TerSera. "We believe this transaction provides an excellent home for Prialt® and Quzyttir® to continue the strong momentum we have established with these medicines, while we sharpen our focus on our core therapeutic areas of oncology and rare disease."

This deal reinforces ESTEVE's growth in the United States, a growth that began with the acquisition in 2024 of a business specialized in rare and ultra-rare diseases in the areas of endocrinology and onco-endocrinology. ESTEVE's highly specialized portfolio has been further strengthened by the subsequent expansion in 2025: licensing-in for Ex US a biologic product used to treat children and adolescents from 2 to 18 years-old who suffer from severe primary insulin-like growth factor 1 deficiency4; an adjuvant treatment being investigated in the U.S. and considered standard of care outside of the U.S. where it is approved for high-grade resectable non-metastatic osteosarcoma in patients aged between 2 and 30 years5 ; and a medicine that is used in adults and children above 5 years of age to treat aggressive and symptomatic medullary thyroid cancer.6

The current transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory clearances.

Perella Weinberg Partners are the financial advisor to ESTEVE on this transaction, and Arnold & Porter are serving as legal counsel. Leerink Partners acted as the lead financial advisor to TerSera, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE (esteve.com) is a global pharmaceutical company with a clear purpose: to improve people's lives. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has a strong international presence with pharmaceutical affiliates in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA.

ESTEVE is focused on delivering highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in several therapeutic areas. In addition, to our innovative pharma business, we offer comprehensive Contract Manufacturing and Development services (CDMO), specializing in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through world-class facilities in Spain, Mexico, China and the USA.

ESTEVE's strong commitment to its core values—people matter, transparency, and accountability—remains at the heart of everything it does.

About TerSera Therapeutics

TerSera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology and rare diseases. Founded in 2016, TerSera is building new cornerstones of care through its portfolio of unique therapeutics, amplifying their ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients. TerSera has been recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace. For additional information, please visit TerSera.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information:

Esteve: Irene Simón Head of Global External Communications & ESG +34 934 466 000 [email protected]

References

PRIALT® (ziconotide). Prescribing information. TerSera Therapeutics LLC. www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2023/021060s012lbl.pdf Prialt®- www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/prialt QUZYTTIR® (cetirizine hydrochloride injection). Prescribing Information. TerSera Therapeutics LLC. www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2025/211415s008lbl.pdf Increlex - www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/increlex Mepact - www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/mepact Caprelsa - www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/caprelsa

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859253/ESTEVE_Logo.jpg