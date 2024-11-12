Orisha announces Acquisition of Dutch Software Provider Wolfpack DCS

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisha, a European software provider serving the commerce, real estate, healthcare, agrifood, and construction sectors, announces the acquisition of Wolfpack DCS, a Dutch specialist in unified commerce solutions. This move strengthens the portfolio of commerce technology softwares in Orisha Group (which already includes Cow Hills, Fastmag, Ginkoia, Openbravo, Tweakwise, Vendre and Core-suite). This acquisition consolidates Orisha Commerce's position in the retail sector and enhances its international presence.

With Cow Hills and Wolfpack DCS collaboration in South Africa, Orisha Commerce strengthens and confirms its growth ambitions in this region. This business unit emphasizes its position as a partner to all players in the commerce sector.

In BtoB, BtoC and D2C, Orisha Commerce provides seamless, unified shopping experiences across all physical and digital touchpoints. This Business Unit of Orisha Group has over 520 employees in Europe, a projected revenue of €72M for 2024, and more than 3,500 client brands.

Founded in 2017 and based in Amsterdam, Wolfpack DCS is known for its Omni-channel Retail Platform (ORP), a comprehensive solution that connects online channels (webshops, B2B portals, marketplaces) and offline channels (physical stores), enabling optimized order and inventory management. Through this acquisition, Orisha Commerce extends its portfolio of order management system (OMS) solutions and product channel management (PCM) solutions, which are essential modules for retailers' omnichannel strategy.

The addition of Wolfpack to Orisha's Commerce Business Unit enhances the value proposition of a comprehensive suite of unified commerce SaaS solutions , offering optimal modularity and a premium positioning. These highly scalable cloud solutions, based on modern technologies, integrate seamlessly with various ERPs, e-commerce applications, and other systems via an advanced tech stack.

Orisha Commerce's unified commerce strategy is strengthened by the integration of Wolfpack DCS, positioning Orisha Commerce as a true "one-stop shop" to provide its clients with a seamless and comprehensive on and offline shopping experience.

Koen den Hollander, co-founder and CFO of Wolfpack, states: "We are thrilled to continue our journey with Orisha, a global leader in management software. This partnership opens new perspectives to extend our ORP solution to new geographies and a broader customer base."

Michel van Koekenberg, co-founder and CEO, adds: "After several years of collaboration with Orisha Group entities, fully joining this group is a natural evolution for us. It will enable us to accelerate our growth with partners like Open Bravo, Cow Hills, and Optimizers, and expand our presence in strategic markets such as Spain, France, and Sweden."

Marco de Vries, CEO of Orisha Commerce: "The arrival of the Wolfpack DCS teams reinforces our offering of solutions for unified commerce with an essential part in the implementation of a seamless omnichannel experience, with these OMS and PCM scopes. We're delighted to be able to offer our customers this new functional coverage, to accelerate their trajectory towards increasingly unified commerce, a strategic challenge for the brands and retailers we support."

Jacques Ollivier, CEO of Orisha, concludes: "The acquisition of Wolfpack DCS is part of our strategy to consolidate our offering for the commerce sector. By integrating Wolfpack's expertise and technologies, we strengthen our ability to provide retailers and brands with comprehensive, high-performance omnichannel solutions essential to meeting market demands."

Orisha Commerce will be present at the Tech for Retail exhibition in Paris on November 26 and 27, showcasing all its SaaS solutions for unified commerce, including those proposed by Wolfpack.

About Orisha

Founded in 2003, Orisha is a European software provider serving the retail, real estate, healthcare, construction, and agrifood sectors. Since its inception, Orisha has helped businesses achieve success by offering solutions tailored to their needs, such as point-of-sale, business and financial management, inventory management, CRM, HR, e-commerce, and more. Orisha solutions enable millions of interactions and transactions daily in a hyper-connected world. Since 2021, Orisha has been supported by TA Associates, a global private equity leader in the tech sector. In July 2024, Francisco Partners, another major private equity player specializing in technology companies, joined TA Associates as a shareholder to support Orisha's continued growth. Originally from France, the group now has over 1,800 employees across Europe and supports clients in more than 50 countries.

About Wolfpack DCS



Wolfpack Digital Commerce Solutions is a software provider specializing in omnichannel solutions for retail since 2017. Their solution ORP (Omni-channel Retail Platform) helps retailers to bring seamless omni-channel journeys to consumers. ORP handles order, product and stock management across online (webshops, market places) and offline (stores) channels. Wolfpack DCS has its headquarters in Amsterdam the Netherlands, and operates for leading consumer and retail brands in the Netherlands, Germany, UK and South-Africa. The key sectors for Wolfpack DCS include fashion, lifestyle, sports and food retail.

