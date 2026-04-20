Seegene Introduces STAgora at ESCMID Global 2026, Highlighting Real-Time Data with Automated PCR Workflows

The company highlights its approach to integrating real-time data analytics with automated PCR infrastructure

The standalone booth features STAgora simulation and an interactive touchscreen experience

An enhanced CURECA model is presented, illustrating next-generation automated laboratory workflows

Strong on-site engagement from global healthcare and laboratory professionals, researchers, and industry stakeholders

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene, a global molecular diagnostics company, announced that it introduced STAgora™, a real-time data analytics platform based on aggregated statistical testing data, and presented an enhanced model of its automated PCR workflow concept CURECA™ at ESCMID Global 2026 (formerly ECCMID), held April 17–21 in Munich, Germany, drawing interest from healthcare professionals attending the event.

Seegene, a global molecular diagnostics company, is presenting its data-driven diagnostics and automation strategy centered on STAgora™ and CURECA™ at ESCMID Global 2026, held in Munich, Germany, from April 17 to 21. Visitors are experiencing the platform at the “STAgora™ Experience Zone” inside Seegene’s booth at ESCMID Global 2026, held in Munich, Germany, from April 17 to 21.

Throughout the exhibition, Seegene's booth drew strong on-site interest from healthcare professionals, laboratory specialists, academic researchers, and industry stakeholders worldwide. Visitors explored the automated PCR workflow at the CURECA station and engaged in discussions about its potential applications. At the STAgora station, attendees experienced live simulations of the platform, demonstrating strong interest in its intuitive interface and aggregated data visualization capabilities.

At the conference, Seegene presented its key message, "From Numbers to Insights", highlighting how automated testing infrastructure and real-time data analytics can work together to support a better understanding of population-level and public health-related trends.

"STAgora is designed to connect PCR testing data generated around the world in real time and provide a clearer view of infectious disease trends based on aggregated statistics," said Young Seag Baeg, New Business Officer at Seegene. "We are continuing to explore how real-time data analytics, combined with automated testing infrastructure, can help laboratories better understand infection patterns and expand the practical use of aggregated testing data."

At the booth, visitors explored real-time dashboards presenting comparative data between single-target and syndromic PCR testing outputs, regional infection trends over time, pathogen-specific positivity rates and co-infection patterns. The ability to analyze aggregated test results alongside regional epidemiological data drew particular attention from attendees.

Seegene also showcased an enhanced model of CURECA. Visitors examined the system's modular structure and automation workflow, which integrates preprocessing, nucleic acid extraction, amplification, and result processing. Many attendees engaged in in-depth discussions about the system's architecture and its applicability in real laboratory environments.

A clinician from a university hospital in Germany who experienced the STAgora demonstration commented that the platform provided a more intuitive way to explore and visualize aggregated testing data trends. The clinician noted that the ability to view regional infection trends alongside aggregated test results in real time was particularly impactful.

"Interest in STAgora's real-time data capabilities and practical applications was strong throughout the event," said Daniel Shin, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer at Seegene. "We plan to expand pilot programs and collaborative evaluations with healthcare and laboratory institutions to further evaluate the platform and support its potential future adoption."

This approach was also noted to align with syndromic PCR testing, which enables the simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens, supporting broader analysis of aggregated infection patterns across different settings.

Seegene previously introduced STAgora and CURECA to the global diagnostics community at major international conferences including ADLM and ESCMID Global 2025. At ESCMID 2026, the company featured an expanded standalone booth where visitors engaged with STAgora through an interactive touchscreen demonstration zone. An enhanced model of CURECA was also displayed, illustrating the company's vision for future workflow automation.

During the conference, Seegene held discussions with global partners and leading laboratories on the adoption and validation of STAgora and CURECA. The company also hosted dedicated sessions for healthcare and laboratory professionals, particularly in Europe, to present use cases and potential applications of its technologies.

Seegene stated that it plans to further expand collaboration with clinical, academic, and research partners to support the implementation and validation of its data-driven diagnostics platform, with the goal of accelerating real-world adoption across global healthcare settings.

About Seegene

Seegene is a global molecular diagnostics company with more than 25 years of expertise in research, development and manufacturing of syndromic real-time PCR technologies. The company is widely recognized for its proprietary multiplex PCR technology, which enables the simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens in a single test.

A core feature of Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology is its ability to detect up to 14 pathogens that cause similar signs and symptoms in a single tube while providing quantitative information to support more efficient clinical decision-making.

Seegene's technological capabilities were demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the company supplied more than 340 million COVID-19 tests to over 100 countries worldwide.

Building on its molecular diagnostics expertise, Seegene is expanding beyond assay-based diagnostics to develop an integrated diagnostic ecosystem. The company is advancing new technologies including STAgora™, a real-time diagnostic data analytics platform, and CURECA™, a fully automated PCR system designed to streamline the entire molecular testing workflow.

Through its Technology Sharing Initiative and global partnerships, Seegene aims to broaden access to molecular diagnostics technologies and strengthen global preparedness for infectious diseases.

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