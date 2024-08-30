Vantage Markets Celebrates the Successful Conclusion of "Vantage Medal Mania"

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset CFD broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") has successfully concluded its "Vantage Medal Mania" promotion. Over the 18-day campaign, the promotion saw enthusiastic participation from clients across various regions, with over 1 million medals won.

The App-exclusive promotion ran from 25 July to 11 August 2024 and captured the competitive spirit of the Games, with over 350,000 votes cast. Clients voted for their favourite teams in various sports, adding to the excitement of the international event.

Swimming emerged as the top sport in terms of total votes, followed closely by Diving and Athletics, showcasing the global audience's passion for these high-stakes events. In terms of winning votes, Table Tennis, with the Women's Team event, Women's Singles, and Badminton Women's Doubles topped the list of most successful predictions.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response to 'Vantage Medal Mania.' The enthusiasm and engagement from our clients truly reflect the spirit of competition and the joy of participating in the Games," said Lian J, User Growth Director for Vantage App. "We look forward to bringing more such exciting and rewarding experiences to our clients in the future."

The promotion offered clients the chance to exchange medals for various trading rewards, including deposit cashback vouchers, trade loss vouchers, and more. Participants also had the opportunity to win cash prizes and V-points through a lucky draw.

With the success of "Vantage Medal Mania," Vantage Markets continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing engaging and rewarding experiences for its clients. The promotion follows closely on the heels of the ongoing "Trading Championship 2024" which closes on 31 August 2024, further underscoring Vantage's dedication to fostering a competitive and dynamic trading environment.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

