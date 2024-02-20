SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the curtains draw on the eventful year of 2023, the leading crypto exchange, BingX emerges as a beacon of resilience and growth, defying global uncertainties and industry turbulences. Throughout the year, BingX witnessed a remarkable ascent, with both trading volume and user base scaling new heights and marking its best performance since 2018. BingX experienced a whopping 250% year-on-year surge in trading volume and doubled its user base from 5 million to 10 million. Against a backdrop of subdued global economic growth, BingX showcased its ability to overcome challenges, recording impressive gains and achieving significant milestones.

BingX Reflects on 2023_ A Year of Growth, Innovation, and Recognition

Alongside the overall market performance, technological innovation took center stage as BingX introduced groundbreaking features, including but not limited to zero-slippage in futures trading and USDT-savings as futures margin. These additions not only enhanced the user experience but also set new industry benchmarks. Meanwhile, the BingX VIP program has been updated, bringing a spectrum of exclusive benefits and unprecedented perks to its user community. BingX also launched BingX Wealth, diversifying its service offerings for asset management.

A comprehensive rebranding effort was also undertaken in 2023, to refine BingX's commitment to security and innovation. Focusing on empowering crypto traders, BingX's rebranding was designed to better serve users' evolving needs and align with the dynamic landscape of the crypto community, enhancing their overall trading experience. Recognition for BingX's exceptional performance came in the form of the platform being named the Best Crypto Broker/Exchange for the third consecutive year in the 2023 TradingView Broker Awards, securing an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5.

2023 marked a turning point for BingX's strategic alliance with Chelsea Football Club. This co-branding partnership not only cements BingX's footprint in the sports and entertainment realm but also enhances its engagement with millions of football and crypto enthusiasts globally. As BingX's inaugural venture into this dynamic arena, the collaboration signifies the convergence of two influential forces—crypto innovation and sports excellence—poised to shape the future landscape of both industries.

As the philanthropic arm, BingX Charity has been making positive global impacts. After Hurricane Otis, it aided affected communities in Mexico. In Vietnam, the "Bright Horizons for Children" initiative raised funds for a new school. Collaborating with local partners, it furnished three classrooms, modern facilities, and a safe playground. Teaming up with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, BingX Charity works toward the long-term survival of these marine species, demonstrating a commitment to worldwide philanthropy and community welfare.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, conveyed gratitude: "2023 has been an extraordinary journey for BingX. We extend heartfelt appreciation to our users and the crypto community for their unwavering support. Our commitment to innovation, security, and user empowerment remains unwavering. This motivates us to set higher standards and explore new horizons in 2024. "

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343319/1920.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg