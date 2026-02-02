Celebrate Tet by the Waves: A Lunar New Year Escape at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives along the tranquil shores of Kem Beach, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay welcomes Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, with celebrations flowing gently to the rhythm of the sea. This Tet, the resort invites guests to slow down, reconnect, and embrace the Year of the Horse — a peaceful beginning where joy lingers long after the holiday ends.

A Lunar New Year Escape at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay A Tet Journey of Culture and Togetherness at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Herring Bar - Where Tet Meets the Sea Breeze

Set on Kem Beach, ranked among the world's top 100 beaches, the resort blends contemporary design with Phu Quoc's natural beauty. Mornings greet guests with sunlight dancing on emerald waters, while days unfold through moments shaped by tradition, togetherness, and island serenity. With 752 modern accommodations from studios and family apartments to penthouses and villas, each opens to calming sea views, creating a sense of home where guests can fully immerse themselves in the spirit of Tet by the waves.

A Tet Journey of Culture and Togetherness

This Lunar New Year, the resort presents a thoughtfully crafted Tet program, guiding guests through a seamless journey of cultural and joyful experiences. Children create colorful lanterns and God of Wealth charms, while Lion Dance performances bring vibrant energy to the resort. Guests can receive calligraphy blessings, participate in traditional folk games, and join the Foam Pool Party, where playful fun meets tropical sunshine. Every moment is designed to feel natural, unhurried, and personal, blending Vietnamese tradition with modern island celebration.

From Joy to Table: Tet Flavors by the Sea

Dining takes center stage as a language of reunion and warmth. The Traditional Tet Set Menu celebrates familiar Vietnamese flavors in an intimate seaside setting, while the Spring Reunion Buffet offers an abundant spread of local specialties and international favorites, perfect for family gatherings. Couples can enjoy romantic seaside dinners under candlelight, with gentle waves and glowing sunsets.

Herring Bar: Where Tet Meets the Sea Breeze

The resort's Herring Bar, inspired by Phu Quoc's fishing village heritage, adds a contemporary seaside touch. Guests can savor Vietnamese-inspired dishes, tropical cocktails, and ocean views, ideal for sunset gatherings or intimate Lunar New Year dinners.

Extending the Celebration at Tropica Fest

Beyond the resort, Tropica Fest at Sunset Town offers immersive experiences for culture, art, and entertainment lovers. With interactive installations, performances, and lively showcases, Tropica Fest adds color and energy, making Tet on Phu Quoc Island truly unforgettable.

A Lunar New Year That Lingers

Tet at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is not defined by a single event but by the memories and emotions that unfold throughout the holiday. From family reunions and playful moments to romantic dinners and cultural exploration, every experience leaves a lasting impression.

This Lunar New Year, discover Tet by the waves, where nature's beauty, Vietnamese tradition, and modern island living combine to create a celebration that stays in the heart long after the holiday ends.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873365/premierresidencesphuquoc1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873367/premierresidencesphuquoc3__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873366/premierresidencesphuquoc3.jpg