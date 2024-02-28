TECNO Introduces Two Mini PC Models at MWC24 Barcelona, Showcasing MEGA MINI Gaming G1 as the Industry's Smallest Water-Cooled Gaming Mini PC Redefining Standards

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global innovative technology brand once again participated in the Mobile World Congress(MWC) 2024 Barcelona, unveiled its two Mini PC products and awarded by "BEST OF MWC" from high technology media-- the"world-first" MEGA MINI Gaming G1 with water-cooling in the smallest gaming Mini PC size, and the MEGA MINI M1 for Pocket-Sized Desktops Solution. In collaboration with TECNO's latest release of AR glasses, the MiniPC can achieve a larger screen for enhanced productivity and a more immersive gaming experience.

MEGA MINI Gaming G1 (right) and MEGA MINI M1 (left), present with TECNO AR glass

TECNO Revolutionizes Gaming Mini PC with World's First Smallest Water-Cooling MEGA MINI Gaming G1

TECNO has Introducing the MEGA MINI Gaming G1 from TECNO - the world's first smallest Water-Cooling Gaming Mini PC with a dedicated graphics card. The MEGA MINI Gaming G1 is cutting-edge hardware and cooling system design by integrating the latest generation of gaming CPUs and powerful dedicated GPUs. It features a visualized water-cooling systems that can powerfully reduce the heat and release the performance. It empowered by Intel®Core™ Ultra processor and also optional with 13th I9-13900H high-performance gaming processor, with Turbo Boost reaching up to 5.4GHz. Paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, meanwhile supports dual SO-DIMM for expansion. As well as WiFi6E wireless network and Thunderbolt 4 high-speed universal output. It also includes an Oculink interface for expanding external graphics card connectivity. It equipped with a mini display screen on the body, allowing real-time monitoring of real time loading information. The MEGA MINI Gaming G1 is also designed with metal body with dazzling lights, very attractive by game users.

TECNO MEGA MINI M1:Pocket-Sized Desktops Solution

TECNO MEGA MINI M1 is small but powerful cube in only 0.38L and 445g lightweight with premium aluminum meta full body, enjoy the high performance to simplify your office desk. Unleash up to 45W performance released by featured Intel®Core™ 13th Gen processor to get things done faster. The Intel@lris Xe Graphics eligible allows to create visually stunning images and decoding engine the multiple 4k video streams. It has 16GB DDR4 memory and supports dual SO-DIMM for expansion to maximum 32GB, which results in significantly improved performance. It also provides 13 ports for limitless scenarios, and allows for the expansion of multiple external devices, that significantly enhancing the product's versatility.

