ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE LAUNCHES THE EVERSENSE NOW REMOTE MONITORING APP FOR ANDROID USERS IN EUROPE

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, announces that it has launched the Eversense® NOW Remote Monitoring App for the Android Operating System in Europe. With this launch, remote monitoring capabilities are now available for all Eversense® and Eversense® XL Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) users on Android and iOS operating systems in the US and Europe, respectively.

Developed by Senseonics and brought to people with diabetes by Ascensia, Eversense is the world's first and only long-term continuous glucose monitoring system. The Eversense NOW Remote Monitoring App allows real-time glucose data and alerts from Eversense users to be remotely shared with friends and family. The app allows up to five people to remotely receive updated readings approximately every five minutes, with the ability to easily view recent trends and alerts.

"The value of remote monitoring in healthcare has never been clearer than in the last two years, with tools providing added peace of mind for users and their support system," said Elaine Anderson, Head of Senseonics CGM Business Unit at Ascensia Diabetes Care. "Managing diabetes requires continuous monitoring and decision making, and this app makes it easier for friends and family to be part of that process. Having a well-informed support network can reduce the burden placed on people with diabetes and we are excited to bring this useful tool to all Eversense users in Europe."

The Eversense NOW Remote Monitoring App is now available for both Apple and Android devices across Europe and can be downloaded via the Apple® App Store and Google Play™ Store.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ascensia Diabetes Care