CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") , the multi-asset trading platform for Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares, has announced a closer partnership with popular charting platform TradingView, completing a broker integration which provides traders greater convenience and easier trade access directly on TradingView's website.

Vantage unlocks greater convenience and more trading options for clients with TradingView broker integration

The integration allows Vantage clients from serviceable regions* to conveniently trade on the TradingView web and desktop platforms, with full access to TradingView's tools and charts. This feature is available for CFD trades on multiple instruments, including forex, gold, oil, indices, shares, ETFs, bonds, and others.

Clients can open their Vantage TradingView accounts and link them to their TradingView user profiles to start trading.

Besides having a dedicated broker profile page on Tradingview's website, this partnership opens yet another avenue for Vantage to engage and interact with clients by providing educational trading articles, and market analysis.

"We're pleased to partner TradingView once again, going above and beyond providing their charting and analysis tools on our trading platforms," says Ted Odigie, Head of Sales, Vantage Africa. "Tradingview is a trusted brand for more than 50 million traders around the world, with our clients included in that number."

"With this broker integration, we are now able to reach our clients where they are at - whether they are trading from our platforms or from Tradingview's web platform – while providing greater convenience for our clients to trade easily and gain valuable insights into the market."

*Terms and conditions apply. Visit this link for full details.

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contract for Differences (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/

About Tradingview

TradingView is a globally renowned charting platform and a vibrant community used by over 50 million traders around the globe. TradingView empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive analytical suite, and trading integrations with selected partners.

It is a unique space where market enthusiasts can chart, chat, and trade in one place. Whether you are a forex trader following the dxy index, or a value investor looking for hidden gems with a stock screener — TradingView stores perks and benefits for everyone.

Beyond premier user experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and broker integrations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361639/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg