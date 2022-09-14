LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FintechCashier CEO Shalom Dodoun is attending Gumball 3000 to rally across Middle East passing Dubai, Jebel Akhdar, Salalah, Muscat, Ras Al-Khaimah and finishing in Abu Dhabi with weekend of VIP hospitality at the finale of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – one of the most glamorous events on the sporting calendar.

Beautiful cars, long routes, futuristic cities and the spirit of Gumball will be a great adventure along with their current and future partners.

1 Level Up TLC is helping to accelerate FintechCashier brand exposure by attending Gumball rally across the Middle East from 12-20 November 2022.

The exclusive invitation to the very first Gumball 3000 held in the Middle East for Shalom Dodoun as the CEO and Founder of FintechCashier arranged by upscale consultation firm 1 Level Up TLC in effort to boost FintechCashier's profile and brand exposure to new markets, users, and investors . The company celebrates their expansion across the MENA region, strategically Increasing the awareness of their brand whilst leaving a strong footprint on the roads in the Middle East. Aligned with the expansion, the company is also exploring opportunities to list in the US Nasdaq market by next year.

"Fintechcashier has a big part to play in the MENA region and sees plenty of opportunity here. We want to raise brand awareness and be seen as a leader in the MENA region as a result of our expansion. More importantly, it broadens our networks and combines Middle Eastern and European cultures combining our specialist knowledge of the Fintech and Banking sector." states Shalom Dodoun, CEO and Founder of FintechCashier.

FintechCashier is well on their way to widen their demographics, introduce innovative solutions into the banking circle, helping SMEs, Family Offices, and next-generation companies to reach the world. Gumball 3000 Middle East 2022 is the place to meet and network with ambitious Fintech entrepreneurs as well as capture the needs of local businesses.

The words of Founder and CEO of Gumball 3000, Maximillon Cooper " Gumball is about challenging tradition and taking a non conventional approach to exploring and developing cultural and creative boundaries."

Shalom Dodoun's plan of action is clear, it is all about the evolution of the Fintech Industry and by combining his skills and networks taking Middle East banking one level up together in partnership with 1 Level Up TLC.

About FintechCashier

FintechCashier Group is an international financial technology company delivering wide spectrum of payment services, ranging from credit card processing, e-wallets, foreign exchange and wire solutions. For more information visit their website https://www.fintechcashier.com/





About 1 Level Up TLC

1 Level Up TLC is a strategic partner for business strategy and branding for FintechCashier to increase their exposure to new markets, investors and fintech industry. For more information visit their website https://1leveluptlc.com

About Gumball 3000

Gumball 3000 is a car rally which has taken thousands of supercars and entrants on an epic journey spanning over 50 countries in 22 rallies. For more information visit their website https://gumball3000.com

