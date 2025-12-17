51Talk Brings Young Voices to the United Nations Climate Stage

An online 1-on-1 English platform enabling children from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to speak at COP30

BELÉM, Brazil, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk, a global online 1-on-1 English learning platform for children, announced that young learners from its international community took part in a United Nations–aligned youth speaking initiative during COP30, held in Belém, Brazil from November 15 to 21, 2025.

Launched in 2023, the initiative has entered its third year, creating opportunities for children from the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Thailand, and Vietnam to share their perspectives on climate and environmental protection in English. Through speeches delivered on a UN-level international stage, participants brought local observations into a global conversation, highlighting how climate challenges are experienced—and addressed—by younger generations around the world.

As part of the COP30 experience, students also participated in rainforest exploration and local cultural activities in Brazil. By observing biodiversity conservation efforts firsthand and engaging with local communities, the learners gained a deeper, more personal understanding of sustainability beyond the classroom, connecting language learning with real-world global issues.

The program, titled GreenTalk: Speak for Future, reflects 51Talk's belief that language is not only a learning outcome, but also a bridge to global participation. Through long-term 1-on-1 instruction, interactive speaking practice, and a curriculum designed to build expression step by step, the platform supports children as they progress from everyday conversation to structured storytelling and public speaking.

"We believe every child deserves the opportunity to speak to the world," said Jack Huang, CEO of 51Talk. "When children are given the right tools and guidance, they are capable of expressing thoughtful ideas and engaging meaningfully with global issues. Seeing our students speak on a United Nations climate stage is a powerful reminder of what education can unlock."

Representing the United Arab Emirates, twelve-year-old Khaseeba Omar Al Rumaithi advanced from more than 700 submissions. Encouraged by her family and driven by a passion for English and learning, she has steadily improved her speaking skills through practice and school activities, gaining confidence and fluency. At COP30, she proposed floating solar islands made from recycled materials, blending clean-energy concepts with marine ecosystem restoration, demonstrating how young people can take practical action to protect the environment.

From Saudi Arabia, eleven-year-old Sheddi Alharthi and nine-year-old Abdulmohsen Alsherih showed notable improvements in English communication and confidence through five months and one year of study with 51Talk, standing out from over 2,000 applicants. At COP30, Sheddi spoke about conserving the endangered Arabian oryx and protecting native wildlife, while Abdulmohsen focused on ocean risks and coral reef protection in the Red Sea. Both demonstrated growing confidence and the ability to connect local issues with global environmental challenges.

Across regions, the students' speeches demonstrated not only improving English proficiency, but also confidence, empathy, and the ability to connect local realities with global challenges.

By creating a platform for these young voices, 51Talk aims to show how online English education can prepare children to participate confidently in international dialogue—bridging cultures, perspectives, and generations through communication.

About 51Talk

Founded in 2011, 51Talk is a global online 1-on-1 English education platform for children aged 3 to 15. The platform connects learners with certified foreign teachers through interactive lessons, structured curriculums, and personalized instruction designed to build practical speaking skills and confidence. To date, 51Talk has served more than 40 million learners across over 50 countries and regions.

