94% OF UAE BUSINESS TRAVELLERS SAY LUXURY ENHANCES PRODUCTIVITY AND SUCCESS

A report from global chauffeur services provider Blacklane looks at how the integration of premium experiences and business travel is essential for productivity

Nearly 1 in 2 UAE business travellers report losing up to 3 hours of productivity due to travel stress, highlighting the value of premium solutions

Only 18% of UAE business travellers see cost as a primary concern, while 2 in 5 prefer premium services for a better business travel experience

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As business travel continues to rise across the globe, Blacklane, the award-winning premium chauffeur service, unveils its latest report, "Premium Meets Productivity: The Changing Face of Travel and Work", which explores the impact that travel planning has on the productivity of business travellers in the UAE. With business travel spending in the region projected to grow by 11.2% in 2024, the Blacklane report observes how the dynamics of business travel are evolving in relation to wellness and productivity and how the evolution of premium amenities has the potential to enhance professionals' overall efficiency.

The report highlights that an overwhelming 94% of business travellers believe luxury services—like chauffeur-driven transfers and business-class flights—significantly boost their productivity, showcasing the demand for premium amenities in the region. It also finds that travel-related stress affects performance considerably, with 86% of global business travellers losing at least an hour of productivity during their trips. In the UAE, 83% of travellers experience similar challenges, with more than a third (36%) losing between four and eight hours—a full working day—due to travel stress.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Founder at Blacklane, said: "This report highlights a significant shift in business travel, where enhancing comfort and ensuring safety is not just a perk, but essential for boosting productivity, especially among executives. Understanding these evolving expectations is crucial for the industry and businesses overall to better meet the needs of today's executive travellers."

"As the UAE continues to emerge as a hub for business travel, there's a growing appreciation for premium services that cater to both efficiency and comfort," said Nicolas Soucaille , Regional Head of Middle East at Blacklane. "The demand for experiences that boost productivity and well-being is increasingly evident among UAE-based executives. Our research shows that business travellers in the region are prioritising solutions that minimise travel stress and enhance their performance. The enthusiasm for chauffeur services and premium-class travel highlights a shift towards seamless, high-quality journeys designed to maximise efficiency while also enable our guests to arrive in the best possible state of mind. At Blacklane, we are dedicated to meeting these evolving needs, ensuring that business travellers in the UAE arrive refreshed, focused, and ready to succeed."

The Rise of Premium Experiences: A Key To Productivity

Blacklane's data illustrates that the appetite for premium travel experiences is at an all-time high. The report notes a growing trend among UAE business travellers, who are increasingly seeking high-quality services when planning their trips. For every 2 in 5 travellers (39%), the availability of premium options like business-class flights and chauffeur-driven transfers is a decisive factor when choosing to travel for work. Privacy and safety (33%), punctuality (31%), and comfort (31%) are also key priorities for these professionals.

Reflecting the elevated expectations of business travellers and their alignment with Dubai's vibrant business landscape, Blacklane UAE's data reveals distinct patterns in ride activity. Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the busiest hub, with over 12,000 rides recorded so far this year and an average guest time of 47 minutes at the airport. This high volume of activity underscores the city's role as a global business centre. Peak times occur during weekday mornings and evenings, reflecting executives' schedules as they travel between key locations such as DIFC and Downtown Dubai. These trends highlight the essential role of premium, efficient services tailored to Dubai's fast-paced professional landscape.

The demand for premium amenities is clear: nearly half of respondents expect five-star hotel stays (51%) and private airport transfers (44%) as standard features for business trips. Such preferences point to a shift towards high-quality experiences that support busy professionals by providing convenience and reducing travel-related stress.

Moreover, these travellers recognise that premium services not only reduce stress but also support productivity. About 4 in 10 (42%) emphasised the importance of WiFi access throughout their journey, while others prioritised business-class flights (40%) and having a private chauffeur available for in-city travel and errands (39%). These insights reveal a trend toward personalised, efficient solutions that help professionals make the most of their time.

Where Business Meets Leisure

Combining business and leisure, or "bleisure," is becoming increasingly popular in the Middle East. According to Mastercard's "Affluent Travel 2024" report, affluent individuals in the region—especially those aged 18-34—are almost twice as likely as the global average to extend business trips for leisure. Blacklane's report confirms this shift, showing that 96% of UAE business travellers combine work and leisure.

When asked about the impact of blending work with leisure, 88% of UAE travellers said it boosts their productivity, with 66% feeling more productive on such trips. Many respondents noted that having exciting leisure activities motivates them to work harder (56%) and helps them stay focused.

The trend shows no signs of slowing down; 49% of UAE professionals are excited about the rise of bleisure travel, and 37% expect an increase in luxurious business trips over the next five years.

Blacklane's commitment to providing a high-quality experience is evident. The company offers a portfolio ranging from airport transfers to City-to-City routes connecting metropolitan areas, Chauffeur-by-the-hour services, as well as In-city mobility to address all needs and is one of the safest mobility services globally, showcasing 60% fewer incidents than taxi services.

For more information on Blacklane's research and information on their routes, please visit www.blacklane.com.

