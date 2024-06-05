A delegation from Saudi Arabia's SILZ visits CJL Incheon GDC … "Expecting a 'boom' in Middle East logistics"

Tour of SILZ CEO, COO ... Observation of High-tech logistics such as Auto-Store and discussion of cooperation plans

Large-scale Saudi GDC scheduled to be completed this year ... Creating expectations for the role of the Middle East e-commerce 'hub'

Spurring the 'Globalization of K-Logistics' with a successful domestic logistics operation model

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High-level officials from the Riyadh Integrated Zone in Saudi Arabia visited CJ Logistics' Incheon GDC, observed the high-tech logistics operation site, and discussed ways to cooperate in Saudi GDC operations in the future. CJ Logistics' cross-border ecommerce(CBE) business is expected to gain further momentum as the Saudi GDC, which is being built in Riyadh with the goal of completion this year, is anticipated to revitalize the Middle East e-commerce industry.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia’s SILZ that toured CJ Logistics Incheon GDC, is observing the cutting-edge logistics operation site using the logistics robot system Auto Store.

CJ Logistics announced that it introduced high-tech logistics technology to the delegation of SILZ who toured the Incheon GDC(Global Distribution Center) on May 30 and discussed future cooperation plans. Eight high-ranking officials, including SILZ CEO Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan and Chief Operating Officer Mr. Tino Bierbamet, participated in the tour.

SILZ is the executor of the first Saudi Special Integrated Logistics Zone operation project and is in charge of investor/tenant attraction, licensing review, infrastructure construction management and operation of the special zone.

Incheon GDC is Korea's high-tech global logistics center. Through predictive analysis of consumers' purchase volume, products from global customers are stored in advance at Incheon GDC, located in countries adjacent to end consumers, and then packaged and shipped according to each country's orders. Here, logistics robots find products, deliver them to workers, and rearrange inventory on their own. CJ Logistics is the only company in Korea that operates GDC by adding robot technology to automated facilities optimized for each logistics process.

CJ Logistics is building a 'Saudi GDC' in the Riyadh Integrated Zone near King Khalid International Airport based on the GDC operation capabilities it has accumulated domestically. This is a large-scale fulfillment center with a total floor area of 18,000㎡ and a daily processing volume of 15,000 boxes. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. It will serve as a forward base and hub for e-commerce logistics in the Middle East, efficiently processing various logistics processes such as storage, inventory management, and packaging, and then shipping them to nearby regions.

Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, CEO of SILZ, said "Recommending the optimal packaging box according to the product size and quantity and seeing the logistics robots perform the work quickly and accurately made me feel like I was in an imaginary future logistics space. I am very encouraged that a state-of-the-art logistics center is being built in Saudi Arabia, and I expect CJ Logistics to play a big role in the boom-up of the Middle East e-commerce market."

Youngho Jang, Executive Vice President of CJ Logistics, said "Based on the differentiated operational capabilities accumulated through the Incheon GDC, we will successfully build and operate the Saudi GDC and play a role as a lubricant in revitalizing the Middle East e-commerce market. Based on our super-gap logistics technology, we will successfully build and operate the Saudi GDC." "We will expand our cross-border ecommerce business and lead the global market through 'globalization of K-Logistics.'"

Meanwhile, CJ Logistics established CJ ICM in 2017 by acquiring a stake in IBRACOM, the No. 1 heavy cargo company in the Middle East, and has been strengthening its position in the Middle East logistics market. CJ ICM has built a network across three continents, including the Middle East, Europe, and CIS and has differentiated capabilities in the project logistics field of transporting very large and heavy cargo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429440/A_delegation_Saudi_Arabia_s_SILZ_toured_CJ_Logistics_Incheon_GDC.jpg