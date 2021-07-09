A Stable and Sustainable Future is the Focus of TBD Media Group’s Latest Release of Global Thought Leaders

Climate change is proving itself to be a destabilizing force across sectors, with businesses facing calls for greater sustainability from governments, regulatory bodies, and consumers alike. The thought leaders of today, far from making justifications or avoiding the changes required to survive in today's corporate sphere, are instead embracing the chance for innovation and a pioneering role within their respective industries.

This latest edition of the Global Thought Leaders series showcases the companies engaging in such myriad areas as energy and resource efficiency, carbon neutrality through sustainable data, social impact within the community, and how technological innovation can nourish the world. Additionally, the series explores ground-breaking input into international finance and trade, along with meeting tomorrow's sustainable goals – today.

TBD Media's creative and experienced filmmaking techniques ensure the films in this release are comprised of frank and insightful interviews with the figures inspiring transformation within their companies. The impact of leading businesses on wider industry and society will be given attention, with clear accounts of how the actions of today's thought leaders are establishing the future.

Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, offers his own take on this important matter: "When dealing with thought leaders, you need to see the big picture. It's all very well looking at today's problems and figuring out the solution, but real innovators and industry leaders will look at the problems of tomorrow and work out resolutions that also have an impact today."

Companies featured in this launch:

Alef Education , Euro Exim Bank , Genus plc , Foodarom , Green Mountain , Klaus Faber AG , Oerlikon Group, QI Group , Rocky Mountain Institute , Swiss Post Solutions AG .

