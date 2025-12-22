AAHRPP Accredits Six More Research Organizations

An additional 16 earn reaccreditation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has awarded full accreditation to six more organizations, including four in the U.S. and one each in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The newly accredited organizations are:

Ballad Health, Johnson City, TN

Bluebonnet Ethical Review, Lockhart, TX

King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC)- King Saud University (KSU), Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

PureHealth Holding PJSC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Renown Health, Reno, NV

Dartmouth, Hanover, NH

AAHRPP also awarded reaccreditation to 16 organizations.

All told, 10 organizations were accredited for the first time in 2025, and 65 were reaccredited.

"Each accreditation and reaccreditation underscores the research community's recognition of the vital role AAHRPP standards play in advancing discovery through high-quality ethical research," said AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers. "AAHRPP applauds all our accredited organizations for their commitment to safeguarding the participants who make research possible. We encourage not-yet-accredited organizations to join us in pursuing one standard worldwide for research quality and protections."

The recently reaccredited organizations are:

Organization Accredited since • University of Rochester, NY 2007 • University of Kansas Medical Center, KS 2007 • University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL 2007 • Wayne State University, MI 2007 • Rush University System for Health, IL 2012 • National Cancer Institute Central Institutional Review Board, MD 2012 • National Taiwan University Hospital, Taiwan 2012 • Seoul National University Hospital, Republic of Korea 2012 • The Lundquist Institute, CA 2012 • BC Diabetes, Canada 2017 • Boston Medical Center Corporation and Boston University Medical Campus, MA 2017 • Chang Gung Medical Foundation, Taiwan 2017 • Korea University Medicine, Republic of Korea 2017 • Oak Ridge Associated Universities, TN 2022 • Rutgers University, NJ 2022 • The University of Osaka Hospital, Japan 2022

To earn accreditation and reaccreditation, organizations must demonstrate that they have built extensive safeguards into every level of their research operation, adhere to high standards for research, and are committed to continuous improvement. In today's increasingly collaborative research environment, accreditation status can provide added assurance and a competitive edge.

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

