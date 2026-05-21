Material Decisions at Scale: Abanos Sequesters 4M kg of CO2e using Palm Strand Board PSB®

DUBAI, UAE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abanos, one of the UAE's leading interior fit-out and joinery specialists, has demonstrated how material selection decisions within the fit-out and manufacturing sector can deliver measurable decarbonisation outcomes, following the sequestration of over 1 million kilograms of biogenic carbon and more than 4 million kilograms of CO₂ equivalent (CO₂e) through the use of PSB® across three major UAE projects.

Abanos Demonstrates Carbon Sequestration at Scale by Using Palm Strand Board (PSB®) Across Major UAE Fit-Out Projects

The move reflects Abanos's belief that the future of interior materials will be defined by smarter material choices, measurable carbon performance and scalable innovation with PSB® setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Across three projects delivered for Transemirates Contracting at District One-FZ, Abanos incorporated PSB® into interior applications at scale, enabling long-term carbon storage within the built environment rather than contributing to upfront embodied emissions.

Today, PSB® is already being deployed across high-performance interior applications, including fire-rated doors, door frames, flooring, wall partitions, vanities, and railings, demonstrating how carbon-positive materials can be delivered at a commercial scale. In May 2025, DesertBoard announced the successful completion of a full-scale mock-up home in Dubai Creek Harbour, built entirely from its proprietary PSB® (Palm Strand Board) panels.

Responding to Industry and Regulatory Change

According to Ravish Kishore, General Manager at Abanos, the adoption of PSB® reflects a practical shift in how fit-out companies must operate.

"The industry is at a point where environmental performance must be delivered without trade-offs," said Kishore. "PSB® allows us to demonstrate what is possible when sustainability is built into the material itself. Across just three projects, we have stored more than four million kilograms of CO₂e within the building structure. This is not an offset; it is carbon that remains locked into the built environment. In other words, it involves decarbonising at the Scope 3 level, thereby supporting the UAE's commitment to achieving its 2050 Net Zero goals."

He added that long-term decision-making is now unavoidable for manufacturers operating in the UAE.

"As the country moves towards Net Zero 2050, businesses like ours have a responsibility to help shape how materials are sourced, fabricated and delivered." The use of carbon-sequestering materials is becoming an operational necessity, not a future ambition."

The projects include:

The Edge and The Peninsula - Select Group

Kempinski La Reserve - Swiss Properties

Collectively, these projects resulted in:

1,105,506 kg of biogenic carbon stored within PSB® boards

4,030,071 kg of CO₂e captured, contributing to reduced embodied carbon in interior fit-out works

Four Decades of Manufacturing Excellence

Established in 1985 (formerly ECC Furniture Industries), Abanos began operations in Sharjah with a 100,000-square-foot factory serving the local market. Over the decades, the company has expanded its capabilities and footprint across the Gulf, investing in advanced machinery and in-house expertise.

Key milestones include:

1985 – Company established

1996 – Expansion into interior design and fit-out works, with design offices in Sharjah and showrooms in Dubai

2010 – headquarters and a 15,000 m² manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park

Today, Abanos operates an in-house joinery and manufacturing facility spanning 23,775 sqm, employs more than 1,100 professionals, and has delivered over 1,000 projects across the MENA region.

The company specialises in iconic, large-scale fit-out projects, delivering bespoke and high-volume joinery solutions for sectors ranging from luxury residential and retail to hospitality, healthcare, corporate offices and yacht interiors.

Recent and ongoing projects include:

RAK Address Hotels & Apartments, Emaar (2026)

Sidr Residence, Expo Group (2026)

Town Square Developments, Nshama (2025)

JGE Signature Mansions, Signature JGE Real Estate Development LLC (2025)

Peninsula Four, Select Group (2025)

H Three, Aurora Real Estate (2025)

Supporting the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Agenda

Abanos's sustainability-driven strategy directly supports the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the UAE Green Agenda, contributing to national efforts to reduce carbon emissions, promote responsible, locally sourced material use and advance sustainable manufacturing practices.

By embedding sustainable materials such as PSB® into its core operations, Abanos is positioning itself at the intersection of manufacturing excellence, environmental responsibility and future-ready construction.

Notes to Editors

Abanos is one of the UAE's leading interior fit-out companies, with an in-house joinery factory spanning 23,775.89 sqm. Established in 1985, the company relies predominantly on in-house capability, ensuring stringent quality control and on-time delivery. With a diverse workforce of over 1,100 skilled professionals, the company has completed more than 1,000 prestigious, high-end projects across various sectors, demonstrating its capability to deliver complex projects.

Abanos Press Office - For more information about Abanos, visit:

https://abanos.ae/about-us/

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