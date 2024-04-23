Abstract Security Expands its Global Footprint, Welcomes Regional Leader

Investment in the MENA region demonstrates commitment for local channel ecosystem, a first regional foothold with future expansion plans to follow

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security , crafted by category creators who have consistently redefined the cybersecurity landscape, today announced the opening of its first Middle East office, to be led by Abdulaziz Koujan, Middle East and North Africa regional sales leader.

Based in Riyadh, Koujan is a seasoned and trusted leader, having worked in the region for over 18 years and formally leading the Saudi Arabian business for Anomali and Intel471. In his role, Koujan will work closely with channel partners and lead sales across the Middle East and North Africa.

"Our move into the Middle East and North Africa is a strategic step towards our global commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience," said Colby DeRodeff, CEO and cofounder of Abstract Security. "It's an opportunity to introduce our robust, analytics-driven cybersecurity solutions to a market experiencing rapid digital transformation. We're poised to make a substantial impact on how businesses in the region safeguard their digital assets."

Current SIEM detection is largely ineffective, and for most organizations, security analytics have been reduced to saved searches and dashboards, without the power of correlation. Koujan's strong background in SIEM helps him understand these challenges deeply, and the fundamental change that Abstract can bring with AI-driven Security Operations Center (SOC) automations. Joining with local channel partners, Koujan will help ensure Abstract's advanced cybersecurity technologies are accessible to organizations across the region, ultimately helping them become more effective at detecting and mitigating threats.

"Abdulaziz Koujan's addition as our MENA regional sales leader is pivotal," said Richard Betts, Vice President of International at Abstract Security. "His deep regional insight will be invaluable as we align our market-leading solutions with the unique needs and challenges faced by businesses in the Middle East and North Africa."

For those interested in getting early access to Abstract's platform, please contact [email protected] for more information.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real-time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

Co-founders Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, and Aaron Shelmire bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, formerly at companies like ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and others. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted .

